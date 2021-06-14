'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 12 2021 Written Update: Rudra Finds Out About Preesha

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 12 June full episode, Rudra finds out about Preesha. While Devika falls in love with Rudra, Armaan suppresses his feelings for Preesha. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 12, 2021, full episode.

Devika falls in love with Rudra

Devika sees Rudra crying and tells Sulochana that she never saw Rudra like this. Sulochana tells that Rudra had been heartbroken and had lost his everything. Sharda thanks Devika for saving her life. Devika offers Rudra a lift to the hotel on her scooter. Devika thinks that Preesha was right about Rudra as he is a decent man. She then receives a call from Preesha and tells her how she missed her flight. Preesha tells Armaan that Devika will leave for Goa tomorrow.

Rudra finds out about Preesha

Rudra recalls all his memories with Preesha and Saransh as he misses them. He cries sitting in the gym and looks at their old photos. He then remembers that he heard Preesha's voice on Devika's phone. Devika recalls how she met Rudra and how he saved her from Harman. She then receives a call from Preesha and tells her that she has fallen in love with the hotel manager. Preesha suggests Devika confess her love for the hotel manager. Preesha then suggests Devika confess her love right away and says she will stay on the phone. Devika goes to Rudra when Preesha hears the doorbell. Preesha opens the door when a waiter brings Armaan some flowers. Preesha starts sneezing due to the flowers. Devika tells Rudra that her sister-in-law has an allergy to flowers. Rudra then asks about Devika's brother and sister-in-law. Devika tells Rudra that her sister-in-law's name is Preesha. She further tells him how Preesha changed their life.

Rudra gets emotional after hearing about Preesha. Devika asks him why he is asking her about her family when Rudra says he just wanted to know about her family. Devika then tries to confess her feelings for Rudra and gets interrupted by a waiter. Rudra wonders why Preesha married too soon.

Devika calls Preesha and tells her why she could not confess her love for the hotel manager. Preesha suggests Devika stay in Delhi for a little longer. Preesha then goes to talk to Armaan and trips. Armaan helps her and saves her from falling. When Preesha gets awkward, Armaan says they are friends. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.