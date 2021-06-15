'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 14, 2021 Full Episode: Armaan Gets Possessive For Preesha

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 14 June full episode, Armaan gets possessive for Preesha. While Devika stays at Rudra's house, Armaan falls in love with Preesha. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 14, 2021 full episode.

Armaan plans to throw a party

Vasudha teaches Anvi dance when Armaan praises her. Armaan tells Preesha that he has acquired a hotel chain. He further tells Preesha he is planning to throw a party. Armaan asks Preesha and Anvi to prepare for the party. Anvi asks Vasudha to go shopping with them. Armaan then drops Preesha, Vasudha and Anvi to the mall. On the other hand, Rudra tells Sulochana the doctor had asked them to hire a full-time nurse for Sharda. As Rudra leaves, Sulochana talks to the doctor. She lies to the doctor about hiring the nurse when Devika understands that they are going through a financial problem.

Armaan loses his cool to protect Preesha

Preesha waits for Armaan, Vasudha, and Anvi in the parking lot of the mall. Some goons try to molest Preesha and hold her hand. Armaan reaches the parking lot and beats the goons. As Armaan beats the goons, Preesha recalls how Rudra once fought for her. As Vasudha reaches the parking, she asks Armaan to leave the goon. She asks Armaan to calm down and then goes to Preesha. Armaan hugs Preesha and asks her if she is fine.

Devika looks after Sharda

Rudra reaches his home and hears Devika and Sulochana laughing. He asks Devika about her flight when Devika tells Rudra that she will not go anywhere until Sharda is alright. Rudra asks Devika to leave when Sulochana asks her to behave properly to Devika. Sulochana asks Rudra why he cannot trust anyone anymore.

Preesha asks Armaan why did he beat the goons. Preesha asks Armaan not to repeat such a thing for her. Armaan's uncle asks him why he is suppressing his love. Vasudha tells Preesha that Armaan loves her. Armaan's uncle tells Armaan that he is madly in love with Preesha. Vasudha tells Preesha that Rudra will not come back. She asks Preesha to marry Armaan when Preesha says she will never love anyone else. Armaan's uncle asks Armaan to confess his love for Preesha. Armaan agrees and says he will propose to Preesha at the party. While Devika comes closer to Rudra, Armaan falls in love with Preesha. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

