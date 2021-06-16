Yeh Hai Chahatein June 15 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Devika And Rudra Arrive At Goa

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 15 June full episode, Devika brings Rudra to Goa. While Rudra meets Armaan, Vasudha goes to talk to Preesha to tell her about Rudra. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 15 2021 full episode.

Preesha invites RK to the party

Preesha asks Armaan to check the guest list of the party. When Armaan asks Preesha about Devika, Preesha tells him that Devika has started liking the hotel manager. Armaan asks Preesha to invite the hotel manager, RK, to the party. Preesha calls Devika to bring RK with her. Devika tells Rudra that her brother has invited him to Goa for a party. Rudra says he does not know anyone in Devika's family and asks her to show him a photo of her family. When Devika is about to show the photo to Rudra, she gets interrupted by Sulochana. Rudra then agrees to go with Devika to the party.

Rudra and Devika arrive at Goa

Preesha tells Armaan that she has arranged everything for the party. Devika and Rudra arrive at the hotel in Goa. Devika tells Rudra how the hotel became their home after his brother invested in it. Devika then takes Rudra to show him his room. Rudra and Devika cross Preesha in the lobby. When Devika shows Rudra his room, she receives a call from Preehsa. Preesha asks Devika to bring RK to meet her. Anvi asks Preesha to decide her outfit for the party. Preesha thinks she should text Devika and tell her that she will meet RK at the party. Devika tells Rudra that Preesha will meet him at the party.

Armaan goes to Preesha's room when she gets ready for the party. he gifts her an expensive necklace. Armaan helps Preesha in wearing the necklace and compliments her. Armaan then takes Preesha to the party. Vasudha arrives at the party and meets everyone. She asks Anvi about her dog when Anvi tells her that Toffee is in the dog house. When Anvi insists, Vasudha takes her to the dog house. Armaan's uncle teases him to confess his love for Preesha.

Rudra meets Armaan

Rudra waits for Devika in his room to go to the party. When Devika does not receive his call, he thinks he should go alone. When Vasudha leaves Anvi for a minute, Rudra meets Anvi. Vasudha sees Rudra talking to Anvi from a distance. When Devika joins Rudra and Anvi, Vasudha wonders why Rudra is with Devika. Vasudha learns that RK is Rudra and gets worried.

At the party, Armaan worries before confessing his love for Preesha. When Armaan is about to talk to Preesha, Devika brings Rudra to meet him. Vasudha goes to the party to talk to Preesha. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

