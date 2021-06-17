Yeh Hai Chahatein June 16 2021 Full Episode: Rudra And Preesha Come Face-to-face

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 16 June full episode, Preesha and Rudra come face to face. While Rudra misunderstands Preesha, Armaan tries o come closer to Preesha. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 16 2021 full episode.

Preesha and Rudra come face to face

Vasudha tries to tell Preesha about Rudra but gets interrupted by a waiter. Preesha then takes a woman to get her a new dress. Armaan goes after Preesha. When Vasudha again tries to tell Preesha about Rudra, Armaan asks Preesha if everything was fine. Armaan then takes Preesha to meet RK. Devika asks Rudra to dance with her. When Rudra and Devika dance on the dance floor, Armaan and Preesha go to them. Preesha waves at Devika when Devika tells Rudra that Preesha had come to meet him.

Rudra and Preesha burst into tears

Rudra turns around and sees Preesha with Armaan. Preesha and Rudra both stay still in a state of shock. Their eyes get filled with tears. Rudra recalls all his memories with Preesha. Devika then introduces Rudra to Preesha and calls her Preesha Thakur. Devika also tells Preesha how Rudra saved Anvi. Preesha welcomes Rudra to the party and thanks to him for saving Anvi. Rudra thinks that Preesha is trying to act as if she has never met him. He plays along and thanks Preesha for inviting him to the party. When Preesha leaves, Armaan stops him and asks him to relax. Rudra gets furious when he sees Armaan with Preesha.

Preesha goes to her room while Rudra goes to the washroom. Both of them cry and curse their destiny. Vasudha consoles Preesha and tells her that she saw Rudra earlier. Vasudha asks Preesha to move on when Preesha says she does not want Rudra to know the truth about her and Armaan. A waiter tells Preesha that Armaan is calling her. Both Preesha and Rudra go back to the party where Rudra sees Vasudha. Armaan's uncle introduces Vasudha to Rudra.

The DJ asks everyone to dance with someone whom they have never danced with before. Rudra goes to Preesha to ask her for a dance. Devika tells Rudra that he can dance with Preesha. Rudra blames Preesha for betraying him and says that she is just like Mahima. Rudra accuses Preesha of using Yuvraj, him and Armaan. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

