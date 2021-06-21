Yeh Hai Chahatein June 19 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Rudra Asks Devika To Marry Him

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 June full episode, while Armaan's heart breaks, Rudra asks Devika to marry him. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 19, 2021 full episode.

Preesha asks Armaan to stay friends with her

Vasudha gives strength to Preesha and asks her to move on from Rudra. Vasudha asks her to look forward to living with Armaan. Preesha goes to Armaan as he waits for her. Armaan apologises to Preesha and says he confessed his love for her as she did not want to lie to her. Preesha tells Armaan that she does not love him. She then asks Armaan to stay friends with her. Preesha asks Armaan to understand her when Armaan asks Preesha to forget everything. Armaan blames himself for being dishonest in their relationship. Armaan then asks Preesha to promise him that she would never leave him.

The following night, Preesha, Armaan and Rudra stay awake all night. While Preesha recalls his memories with Rudra, Rudra stays awake thinking about him and Preesha. Armaan stays awake as his heart broke when Preesha refused to marry him.

Rudra asks Devika to marry him

The next day, Preesha talks to Saransh's photo and says she will not let Rudra irritate her. Rudra joins Armaan at the breakfast table. Anvi asks Rudra if he is staying with them when Rudra says yes. Rudra asks Armaan about how did he and Preesha meet. Armaan tells Rudra how Preesha changed his life and how he cannot imagine his life without Preesha. Preesha agrees with Armaan and says she cannot live without him either. Devika joins everyone for breakfast. Armaan then bids goodbye to Preesha and hugs her. Rudra asks Armaan to stop and asks for Devika's hand for marriage. Rudra then asks Devika if she would marry him. He then asks Armaan and Armaan says he knows what Devika wants. Devika agrees to marry Rudra.

Armaan tells his uncle about Devika and Rudra. Rudra then asks Preesha if she is not happy with their relationship. Preesha tells Rudra she is happy if Devika is happy. Preesha leaves to bring some sweets when Rudra follows him. Rudra asks Preesha if she got uncomfortable after learning about him and Devika. Preesha pushes Rudra away and yells at him. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

