Yeh Hai Chahatein June 21 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Preesha Moves To Delhi

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 21 June full episode, Preesha moves to Delhi. While Armaan takes his family to Delhi, Rudra plans a surprise for Sulochana. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 21 2021 full episode.

Vasudha learns about Rudra and Devika's wedding

Armaan tells his uncle that Preesha refused his marriage proposal. Armaan's uncle reminds Armaan of all his business deals when Armaan tells him that he does not want to pressurise Preesha. Armaan's uncle assures him that Preesha will fall in love with him. Vasudha comes to take Anvi's classes when she learns about Devika and Rudra's wedding. Vasudha congratulates Devika when Preesha comes. Preesha asks Devika to wait for some time when she takes Vasudha to talk to her. Preesha tells Vasudha that Rudra asked Armaan for Devika's hand. Preesha also tells Vasudha that Preesha has refused to marry Armaan. Vasudha yells at Preesha for not moving on.

Armaan shares a piece of good news with his family

The next day, Armaan tells everyone that they need to move to Delhi. He tells them that his new clients are in Delhi due to which they need to move to Delhi. Preesha gets worried hearing about Delhi and leaves. Rudra gets excited to hear the news. Armaan follows Preesha and asks her if something was wrong. Preesha tells Armaan that her past is linked with Delhi. She insists on not moving to Delhi when Armaan agrees. Armaan tells Preesha that it is her happiness that matters to him the most. Rudra overhears their conversation from the door.

Preesha moves to Delhi

Vasudha learns about the Thakurs moving to Delhi. When Vasudha goes to talk to Preesha, she sees Rudra talking to her. Rudra claims Preesha is selfish as she stopped Armaan from moving to Delhi. Rudra says that Preesha is making Armaan lose his deal for selfish reasons. He further claims that Preesha is thinking about herself. As Rudra leaves, Vasudha goes to talk to her. Vasudha requests Preesha to shift to Delhi for her and her husband. She tells her how Preesha's father is crying for her.

Preesha tells everyone that they are moving to Delhi. All of them move to Delhi. In Delhi, Rudra tells everyone that he needs to go see his family. Preesha and Armaan leave for Armaan's uncle's house. Preesha and Rudra both recall their memories in Delhi. Rudra goes to Sulochana and learns that Sharda had just fallen asleep. He tells Sulochana that he has a surprise for her and takes her to the Khurana house. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

