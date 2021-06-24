'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 23 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Goes To The Khurana House

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 23 June full episode, Preesha goes to the Khurana house. While Preesha tells Rudra she has accepted his relationship with Devika, Rudra corners Preesha. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 23 2021 full episode.

Rudra and Devika's Roka ceremony takes place

Both Preesha and Rudra cry as Rudra and Devika's Roka ceremony takes place. When Sulochana tells everyone they did not bring any ring, Armaan gives a ring to Rudra. Devika asks Armaan if it is the same ring that he had bought for Preesha. Preesha asks Devika to keep the ring. Rudra and Devika exchange rings when Preesha goes to the kitchen. Preesha cries in the kitchen and then brings the sweets. Rudra offers a spoon of the sweet to Preesha.

Preesha talks to Devika when Devika tells Preesha she should not have said such things about Rudra and Sulochana. Preesha says she said everything after thinking about Devika. Preesha tells Devika about her own experience in love. Devika asks Preesha to apologise to Rudra and Sulochana.

Preesha goes to the Khurana house

Preesha goes to the Khurana house to talk to Rudra and Sulochana. As she enters, she recalls all her memories with Saransh and Rudra. Sulochana asks Preesha why she has come. Preesha tells Sulochana that she had come to apologise. Preesha learns that Rudra left singing after Preesha left. When Sulochana blames Preesha, Preesha yells at Sulochana. She accuses Sulochana of playing such games with Rudra and ruining his life. Sulochana requests Preesha to let the wedding happen. When Preesha goes to meet Sharda, Sulochana stops her. Rudra arrives and asks Preesha why she had come. Preesha apologises to Rudra. Rudra asks Preesha if she has accepted his and Devika's relationship. Preesha says she will let the wedding happen and asks Rudra to start calling her sister-in-law.

Rudra corners Preesha

Armaan's uncle tells Armaan about a unique ritual. Armaan tells Preesha that he and Preesha will plan the ceremony together. Sulochana and Rudra come to the Thakur's house for the ritual. Rudra tries to make Preesha jealous. Armaan joins everyone when Rudra gets jealous. Preesha goes to the storeroom and Rudra follows her. Rudra locks the door from the inside. Rudra asks Preesha about her feelings. Preesha refuses to accept her feelings. Rudra tries to come closer to Preesha. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.