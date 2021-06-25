'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 24, 2021 Full Episode: Preesha And Rudra Are Caught Together

Yeh Hai Chahatein June 24 2021 full episode written update will see how Rudra and Preesha are going out of their way to make the other person feel jealous. Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode opens with Sulochana and Devika having a conversation about the upcoming wedding. Sulochana asks Devika if she was excited to become her daughter-in-law. Devika decides to be honest and tells Sulochana that she is numb to the entire situation and does not know how to feel. Sulochana consoles Devika and tells her not to worry as Rudra would love her a lot and take good care of her as his wife. Read on to know what happens in the Yeh Hai Chahatein June 24 full episode.

As Sulochana and Devika are talking, Avni comes into the room crying. She tells Sulochana that Preesha had not gone to put her to sleep and Avni had been looking for her everywhere. Sulochana asks Avni not to cry and tells her that she would find Preesha. The family looks for Preesha everywhere but she is nowhere to be found. On the other hand, fans can see Preesha and Rudra locked in the storeroom. Rudra has locked the two of them inside.

Preesha demands that Rudra open the door but he says that he would not. Preesha says she will scream and rushes toward the door when she slips and sprains her ankle really badly. She cannot move and Rudra gets the first-aid box and jerks her leg back into place. Preesha screams enabling everyone to come and find them. Everyone is surprised to find them together and ask them why they are there. They both lie.

In the next part of the serial, fans see Preesha going with Rudra to the market to shop for his wedding. Rudra keeps trying to make Pressha jealous with the things he is selecting for his bride and he succeeds to some extent. Preesha also retaliates and finds her own way to make Rudra jealous. Rudra decides that if he sees Preesha really jealous, he would call off the wedding and be with her as it would mean that she too has feelings for him.

