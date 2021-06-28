'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 26, 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Is Blamed For Leaking Information

Yeh Hai Chahatein June 26 2021 full episode begins with Sulochana asking Devika not to call off the wedding and telling her that she knows her son’s heart. She says that she has full faith that he would look after her and learn to love her well. She also tells Devika that she has seen hope in Rudra after she came into his life and that he smiled more often now. Devika asks Rudra if he has any love for her in his heart. Sulochana asks him to nod at the very least and he does. Devika is elated and she goes off to let everyone know that things are okay and that she would go ahead with the wedding.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 June written update

The Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode sees Rudra asking his mother why she lied to Devika by telling her that his Preesha was dead when she was not. Sulochana explained to him that in a way she was dead as she had left him behind and moved on with her life. She asks Rudra to do the same. She tells him that life was giving him a second chance to move on and be happy and that he owed it to himself to at least try to be happy. Rudra agrees with Sulochana. He thinks that he would wait for Preesha to stop the wedding herself or admit her feelings for him.

Arman tells everyone that the misunderstanding has been cleared and that they would be moving on with the ceremonies. He gives shagun to Rudra and his parents. Everyone is wary of taking the shagun from him. Chachaji tells Arman to prepare for the tender meeting the next day. On the other hand, the Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 June full episode sees Preesha taking Rudra into a room and asking him why his mother said that she was dead. Rudra instead asks her why she did not tell Devika the truth. He accuses her of being in love with the life her rich husband is providing and says that is why she did not say anything to Devika. Preesha is very hurt to hear Rudra say that and tells him that she was happy to know that he knew her so well and was happy to hear his opinion of her. Rudra decides that he will force her to stop the marriage.

The next day, Preesha is upset when a maid comes in and tells her to send Avni’s reports to the doctor. She turns on the laptop to do so when Avni comes in and calls her. She leaves the laptop and goes to Avni. Arman and Chachaji are very confident that they would win the tender as they had bid very low. They are shocked to hear that the tender has gone to Arman’s rival. Arman is convinced that someone has leaked the details of his tender and wronged him. All eyes turn to Preesha as she was the last to access the laptop.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

