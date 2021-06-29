Yeh Hai Chahatein June 28 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Is Blamed For Leaking Information

Yeh Hai Chahatein June 28 2021 full episode begins with Chachaji and Arman seeing Preesha hugging Vasu and GPS. Arman asks Preesha why she is hugging that man and she tells him that he was a close friend of her father’s and had always been like a father figure to her. Chachaji says that it all seems awfully convenient given that Vasu is Avni’s music teacher. Chachaji is convinced that Preesha is the one who has tampered with information and has sold it out. Arman shows the blueprint of the hotel to Chachaji and asks how it was possible that they had lost out on the tender, Chachaji asks him to check if the blueprint has been mailed from his laptop and Arman confirms that it indeed has. Chachaji says that Preesha had the laptop last so it was obvious that she was the one who had caused them this loss. Preesha walks in and Chachaji blames her for everything in the Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 June full episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 28 June written update

Preesha says that she has not done anything and that she only took the laptop to send Avni’s medical records to the doctor. Chachaji tells her that he does not believe her and says that she has cost them millions of rupees because of her actions. Arman tells Chachaji not to worry as he would get the money back in some way or the other. Arman asks Preesha not to feel hurt at Chachaji’s words as he was only saying all that given he was very upset. All of them go to Rudra’s house for the wedding ceremonies. There, Preesha hears Chachaji tell Devika that Preesha had incurred them a huge loss and Preesha decides that she will prove her innocence. She calls the computer technician and asks her for the webcam footage of the previous day. The technician asks her for an hour.

While the wedding festivities are on, both Rudra and Preesha are seen trying to push the other person to see who breaks first. They both try to make each other jealous. Rudra asks Preesha not to stick to Arman and to go and put Mehendi for Devika. He asks her to put his name on Devika’s hand. Preesha feels jealous and asks Arman to come and write his name on her hand. This infuriates Rudra and he destroys her Mehendi. Preesha goes to Arman and asks him to fix it for her and write his name again. She also asks him to feed her. Rudra cannot bear this and locks himself and Preesha in a room. He asks her why she is allowing Arman to touch her as it makes him feel very possessive and jealous. She tells him she can do as she pleases. That’s when Avni comes in and asks why they are fighting. The Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode ends with the two of them hugging to placate Avni.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

