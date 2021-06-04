'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 3, 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Mishka Explodes Her Car

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 June full episode, Mishka explodes her car with a bomb. While Sulochana shoots at Kabir's leg, Mishka explodes her car with Saransh in it and runs away. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 3 2021 full episode.

Kabir points a gun at Sulochana

Rudra asks Preesha to help him take out the bag of money. When Rudra goes to give Kabir the money, Preesha stops Rudra. When Kabir steps forward to take the bag of money, the police arrives. Police points a gun at Kabir when Kabir says he will not leave Saransh. Preesha and Rudra ask Kabir about Saransh. Preesha reveals she had called the police.

Mishka receives a call from an airline service and learns her flight is delayed. Rudra asks Preesha why did she call the police when Preesha says they cannot trust Kabir. Rudra asks Kabir to take all the money when Kabir takes out her phone. Preesha snatches a gun from the police and points it at Kabir. Sulochana cries and is about to tell Preesha about Saransh. Kabir snatches the gun from Preesha's hand. When Sulochana tries to convince Kabir, Kabir points the gun at Sulochana. Rudra yells at Kabir when Kabir laughs at him. Kabir then tells how he is not Rudra's real brother. Sulochana tells Rudra about how his father paid Sulochana to stay away from him. Kabir and Sulochana reveal their plan to Rudra.

Sulochana shoots Kabir in the leg

Rudra begs Kabir to leave Sulochana. Sulochana snatches the gun from Kabir's hand and points it at him. She shoots Kabir in the leg. Kabir falls when Sulochana apologises to Rudra. Sulochana tells Rudra that Saransh is with Mishka. She takes Rudra to Mishka. Preesha asks Kabir about Mishka when Kabir tells them Mishka's locations. Preesha goes with the police to Mishka. Sulochana asks Mishka to stay there as they are arriving.

Mishka explodes her car with a bomb

Mishka sees Rudra with Sulochana. As Rudra tries to move forward, Mishka asks them to stop. Mishka yells at Sulochana and says she will not give Saransh away. Rudra begs Mishka for Saransh and says she can go wherever she wants to. Mishka shows a remote to a bomb to Rudra and tells him there is a bomb in her car. When Mishka asks for money, the police arrives with Preesha. Rudra yells at Preesha. Mishka presses the button on the remote and creates an explosion. As everyone falls, Mishka's car explodes. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

