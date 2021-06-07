'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 5 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Preesha Meets Armaan Thakur

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 5 June full episode, Preesha meets Armaan Thakur. While Preesha and Rudra sign the divorce papers, Preesha meets a little girl named Anvi. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 5 2021 full episode.

Rudra and Preesha sign the divorce papers

Rudra and Preesha file for divorce. They go to their divorce lawyer to sign the papers. Sulochana insists Rudra think again about their divorce when Rudra says he does not need to think again. Preesha recalls how she loved Rudra and gets emotional. Rudra and Preesha sign the divorce papers. Preesha and Rudra go to their respective cars and leave. The next day, Vasudha gets ready to leave for Delhi. She insists Preesha come with her when Preesha says no. Vasudha leaves.

Preesha meets Armaan Thakur

Preesha climbs up a hilly area while recalling her moments with Saransh. She listens to Saransh's voice and runs in its direction. When she reaches the edge of a mountain when a man saves her. He yells at Preesha as she tries to release her hand. The man tries to console Preesha as she cries. Preesha blames herself for Saransh's death when the man tells her she should not take any blame. The man introduces himself as Armaan Thakur and asks Preesha to come with him.

Armaan takes Preesha to his hotel. He then takes Preesha to his room to meet his daughter, Anvi. Anvi addresses Preesha as her mother and hugs her. When Preesha tells Anvi she is not her mother, Anvi shows Preesha's photo to her. Preesha asks Armaan about Anvi when Armaan tells Preesha how Anvi's mother left her in the hospital. Armaan tells Preesha how she was his wife's doctor, and he clicked her photo with Anvi in the hospital. Preesha then feeds Anvi lunch.

Rudra receives a call from his lawyer, who tells him that his property has gone to trust funds. He tells him that Rudra is now left with nothing. Sulochana then thinks she cannot leave Rudra in such a situation and talks to Rudra's clients. In the evening, she informs Rudra how she talked to his lawyer when Rudra says he will never sing again. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

