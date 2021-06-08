'Yeh Hai Chahatein' June 7 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Preesha Starts A New Life

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 June full episode, Preesha starts a new life with Armaan. While Rudra leaves singing, Preesha agrees to become Anvi's mother. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 7, 2021 full episode.

Preesha agrees to be Anvi's mother

Rudra declares he will never sing again. He asks Sulochana to leave him alone for some time. On the other hand, Preesha plays with Anvi in her room. Anvi reminds Preesha of Saransh. Preesha puts Anvi to sleep and goes to talk to Armaan. Armaan asks Preesha about Saransh when Preesha tells him about Saransh's death. Armaan asks Preesha to become Anvi's mother. Preesha immediately agrees to become Anvi's mother.

The show leaps for six months

The show takes a leap of six months. Anvi wakes up in her room and asks her nanny to take her to Preesha. She does not open her eyes as she wants Preesha to be with her first. Armaan takes Anvi to Preesha when Preesha wishes her on her birthday. Preesha serves Armaan and Anvi breakfast. Anvi's nanny tells a waiter how Preesha handled everything within six months. The waiter tells Armaan that a lady is waiting for her. Armaan takes Preesha to introduce her to Anvi's new music teacher. Preesha finds out Anvi's music teacher is Vasudha. Arman leaves Preesha and Vasudha to talk to each other. When Preesha asks Vasudha how she found her, Vasudha says she has been looking for her for the past six months. She tells her how she hired an investigator to find her. Armaan returns and finds Preesha crying. When he asks Preesha if everything was alright, Vasudha says they were talking about Anvi. Vasudha leaves when Armaan says he needs to get ready for a meeting.

Preesha goes to Armaan's room to help him with his tie. Armaan tells her how she has to travel for his concert and asks Preesha if she would want to go with her. Preesha agrees and says she will go with him. Preesha then hears one of Rudra's songs from a distance. She follows the music and finds out a waiter was playing the song. Preesha switches the song off and yells at a waiter. She then goes to her room and cries while recalling all her memories with Rudra and Saransh. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

