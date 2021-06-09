Yeh Hai Chahatein June 8 2021 Full Episode Written Update: Rudra Meets Devika

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 8 June full episode, Rudra meets Devika. While Rudra struggles for money to take care of Sharda and Sulochana, Preesha celebrates Anvi's birthday. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein June 8, 2021 full episode.

Rudra meets Devika

When Preesha cries for Saransh, Anvi goes to Preesha. She asks Preesha for her birthday gift. Preesha gives Anvi her gift when Anvi asks her to go to Armaan. Armaan calls his sister Devika. Devika creates a mess at a hotel for her diamond earrings. She asks for the manager and sends away the hotel help. Devika receives a call from Armaan and asks him to put Anvi on the phone. Devika wishes Anvi on her birthday and tells her she had bought Anvi a pair of diamond earrings. Devika tells Armaan how she had called the manager of the hotel.

Devika yells at the manager and throws a vase at his face. The manager turns out to be Rudraksh Khurana. Devika claims Rudra's staff had stolen the diamond earrings. Rudra yells at Devika when she throws a pillow at him. Rudra sees the box of diamond earrings under a pillow. He hands it over to Devika and yells at her. Devika says she will pay the bill for all the damage. Rudra leaves the room.

Anvi asks for a birthday gift from Preesha

Anvi talks to her teddy bear in the room and then calls Devika. Anvi complains to Devika that she did not receive any gift of her choice. Anvi says she wants a puppy and asks Devika to convince Armaan. Devika suggests Anvi convince Preesha for the puppy. Anvi leaves some cards for Preesha and asks her for a gift. Preesha agrees to bring Anvi her gift.

Sharda's health deteriorates

Rudra returns to his home and finds out about Sharda's deteriorated health. Rudra asks Sulochana to take care of Sharda. Sulochana yells at Sharda for lying before Rudra. Sharda says her medicines are expensive. Rudra overhears them and says he will work harder for them. When Rudra finds his wallet empty, Sulochana gives him some money for Sharda's medicine. Sulochana blames herself for Rudra's condition.

Preesha organises a birthday party for Anvi. Anvi's grandfather arrives with a gift for Anvi. Vasudha also arrives at the party. Preesha teases Anvi by gifting her a frog. Armaan hides behind Preesha when the frog jumps at him. Armaan then brings Anvi a puppy and makes her jump in joy. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

