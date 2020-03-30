Yeh Hai Chahatein: Check How The Actors Are Being Productive During Quarantine Period

Yeh Hai Chahatein is a show airing on Star plus under the post popular banner Balaji Telefilms. This Hindi-drama series is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien. The show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatien has been among the longest-running shows that featured Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead roles and enjoyed a high TRP on TV. Now, this spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which premiered on Television on December 19, 2019 stars Sargun Kaur Luthra, Abrar Qazi, Vidhaan Sharma and many other actors in the serial.

As we all are aware of the pandemic coronavirus outbreak that our country is fighting recently, the authorities of the country have announced a lockdown in the whole country and hence the mostly all the TV shows are on a still. Some of our Yeh Hai Chahatein actors are spending their quarantine time very nicely by posting throwback pictures, spreading awareness messages to the public, and some are having fun at home with their innovative ideas. So let’s see what is the Yeh Hai Chahatein cast doing during the quarantine.

Here is what the cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein cast doing during quarantine-

Sargun Kaur Luthra

Here is a picture posted by Sargun Kaur Luthra during her quarantine where she is missing her good old days and conversing with her fans by asking them, what are they missing the most.

Good old dayssssss👶👶👶👶🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️🧚🏻‍♀️ What you guys are missing the most comment 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻

Image courtesy: @sargun_kaur.luthra

Look at this picture, where Sargun Kaur Luthra is posing gracefully and also asking her fans about their opinion.

Which pic do you like ?? #im a shy poser but still 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️🤭🤭

Image courtesy: @sargun_kaur.luthra

Sargun posted this picture with the child actor of Yeh hai Chahatein, Vidhaan Sharma. She adressed him as a friend in real life and son in reel life.

Reel life son real-life friend 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ the same age 😉😉

Image courtesy: @sargun_kaur.luthra

Abrar Qazi

Abrar Qazi posted this picture with his new look. He is giving a message to the audience to stay home and safe this quarantine.

You have got the best chance of saving the world by staying at home! Be a hero..stay isolated, stay protected.. #selfisolation #backhome #newlook

Image courtesy: @abrarqazi47

Abrar Qazi is posting his pictures and spending his quarantine time at home like this.

Think of a caption for this picture and will keep the one i like😉



#yehaichahatein #rudraksh #rockstar #actorslife #random #candid #tryingtoplayitcool

Image courtesy: @abrarqazi47

Vidhaan Sharma

Vidhaan Sharma, the child cast of Yeh Hai Chahatein is learning some old games at home from his dad and also experimenting some science experiments with his mother. He also made a video and gave the message to the audience to stays and safe and be quarantined. Have a look at his post during the quarantine time.

Image courtesy: @vidhaan_sharma_official

Image courtesy: @vidhaan_sharma_official

Image courtesy: @vidhaan_sharma_official

Image courtesy: @vidhaan_sharma_official

Image courtesy: @vidhaan_sharma_official

