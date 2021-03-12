Yeh Hai Chahatein March 12 Spoiler: Ahana To Test Kabir's DNA For The Truth?

Starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, Yeh Hai Chahatein is a spin-off of the hit Star Plus drama series Yeh Hai Mohabbattein. The plot revolves around Preesha who raises her nephew after her sister's death. After several years of leap, Yeh Hai Chahatein episodes now revolve around the story that Preesha's sister Mahima has returned in their lives and is now after her son's property.

Yeh Hai Chahatein's episodes are progressively becoming interesting with a lot of twists and turn in the life of Preesha and Rudraksh after Mahima returns to them. In the last episode of the series, they revealed Yeh Hai Chahatein spoilers for the next episode. Read about Yeh Hai Chahatein March 12 spoiler here.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 12 spoiler

In the promo of the series' 9th episode, Yeh Hai Chahatein revealed Ahana deciding to test whether Kabir is Rudraksh's real brother or not. After getting shouted at by Rudraksh, Ahana is seen going into Kabir's room to collect his hair samples for DNA testing. In the next scene, Rudraksha is seen discovering Ahana's plan and scolding Ahana for doubting his mother's character.

Ahana shouts back at Rudraksh saying that they needed to know whether Kabir had a different father. Just as Rudraksh was approaching Ahana aggressively, a courier arrived containing the reports of the DNA test. Ahana held the reports in her hands while the family was standing silently in shock.

Yeh Hai Chahatein cast

The Yeh Hai Chahatein cast includes names of promising actors like Sargun Kaur Luthra who plays the role of Preesha Khurana, a Gynecologist, and Rudraksh's wife, Abrar Qazi is seen in the role of Rudraksh Khurana who is a famous rockstar. Rudraksh and Preesha have an adopted son in the series named Saransh who is played by Vidhan Sharma. Actors like Vijay Kashyap, Aishwarya Khare, Aishwarya Sakhuja, and Indraneil Sengupta are seen in recurring roles in Yeh Hai Chahatein.

