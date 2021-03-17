'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 16, 2021 Full Episode: Preesha Tells Rudraksh About Sulochana

The popular television show on Star Plus, Yeh Hai Chahatein, saw Sulochana and Kabir's plan to get Balraj Khurana's property. Preesha tells Rudraksh about Sulochana dancing in the lounge. Here is further the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 16 March 2021 full episode.

Kabir's plan to get Balraj's property

In Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Sulochana tells Kabir that when Balraj asked her to leave his house, she told him to send her money every month. While Sulochana and Kabir are still recalling how Balraj told his two sons that their mother is dead, Kabir comes up with a new plan to get Balraj's property. Kabir narrates his plan to Sulochana and says that they will have to act being poor in front of Balraj's family. According to his plan, Sulochana becomes a maid and Kabir acts as a disabled. He further said that they will tell Balraj's family that he kicked them out from his house after knowing that Kabir is disabled.

Kabir and Sulochana's plan for Ahana

Coming back to the present time, Kabir and Sulochana discuss Ahana being very smart while Kabir reminisces how he brought honey bottles from Ahana's room and spilt it on his bed. Later Sulochana brings ants and releases them on Kabir's bed where he is sleeping. Kabir wreaths in pain ask Sulchana to call Rudraksh who later in rage makes Ahana sleep on the floor. Kabir also reminisces how he saw Ahana picking up his hair for a DNA test which he later replaced with Rudraksha's hair by coming in front of Yuvraj's car.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 16 march written update, out of the flashback, Sulochana prises Kabir but also says that the result might have come negative if he did not see Ahana. Sulochana then reminisces how she made Ahana follow her to her friend's house. Kabir then asks Sulochana to control her drinking and remain careful in front of Preesha.

Preesha is still confused in Yeh Hai Chahatein March 16 full episode

Preesha walks into her room where Rudraksh is playing with Saransh and Sonia. Rudraksh asks Preesha to play with them but she refuses. She then thinks of asking Sulochana for some money so that she can check on the note bundle that Rudraksh gave. When Preesha asks Sulochana for money, she brings the note bundles which looks the same as before. After Preesha leaves the room, Kabir tells Sulochana that he added some fake notes in the bundle. Confused Preesha goes back to her room where Rudraksh is still playing. Sonia, while fighting with Rudraksh in the game, accidentally falls on him. Preesha gets irritated and yells at Saransh and Sonia. Rudraksh asks Preesha about what is bothering her when Preesha informs him that she saw Sulochana drinking and dancing in the lounge she had gone to.

