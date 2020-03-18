'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 17 Written Update: Niketan Surprises Rudraksh

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. The drama series is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was one of the longest-running shows that aired on television and enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series premiered on television on December 19 this year. Following are the details regarding the show.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 17 Written Update

The episode starts with Prisha and Saransh laughing at Rudra’s voice as he is unable to speak. Soon, they hear a voice coming from downstairs. Niketan, the father of Mishika, is the one calling everyone down. All of the family members go down and are aware of what he is going to ask them. Balraj apologises for his mistake and says that he did not know how things unfolded. Niketan demands answers from Rudra as to why he did not marry his daughter Mishika. Rudra is unable to speak, however, Prisha informs Niketan that he cannot speak.

Niketan then surprises everyone by blessing Prisha and everyone is awestruck. Niketan reveals that he knows that his daughter would not be happy in a marriage of compromise. Niketan adds that he is happy that Rudra took a lady with a kid under his wing. He praises Rudra and mentions that he has no hard feelings for him. The next day, Prisha sets out to get admission for Saransh in his new school. However, she finds out that most of the seats are full. Prisha continues to look for other schools and asks Vasu to help her out as well.

Yuvraj, on the other hand, is busy plotting against Prisha to get hold of Saransh. He decides to visit Vasu and Gopal and create a drama so that they feel sorry for him. Vasu and Gopal, however, are not happy to see him and scold him. Meanwhile, Saransh is seen sulking in a corner as Rudra notices him. Rudra asks him what happened and why he is crying. Saransh informs him that he got admission in a low-level school and that he misses his friends and the old school. Rudra thinks that Prisha is egotistic to not ask him for help. Rudra then thinks that he will grant Saransh admission in the best school as he is Rajeev’s son.

