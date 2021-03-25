Yeh Hai Chahatein March 25 Spoiler Alert! Preesha And Sharda Catch The Waiter

The popular TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein takes a huge twist. After Yeh Hai Chahatein March 24 episode, Preesha and Sharda catch the waiter who shot the video. Here are the updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein March 25 spoiler.

Preesha is suspicious

At home, Kabir and Sulochana are drinking. Kabir laughs at Sulochana when Sulochana throws her drink at Kabir. On the other hand, Preesha and Sharda discuss the blackmailer who had sent the video to Rudra. As Sulochana thinks that Preesha cannot find the blackmailer, in Sharda's room, Sharda asks Preesha who recorded the video. Preesha asks Sharda if there was a third person present in the room when Sharda remembers that a waiter came into the room. Preesha says that they need to catch the waiter to reveal the blackmailer.

In Preesha and Rudra's room, Preesha sees Rudra is awake. She asks him if he had not slept all night. Rudra says that he feels terrible because of his behaviour towards Sharda. He also compliments Preesha that she believed in Sharda and fought for her. Preesha says he does not need to change. Saransh surprises the couple that he is awake. Rudra asks Saransh since when he was awake when Saransh replied since the two started talking. Rudra and Preesha tickle Saransh and play with him. The three hug together as Sonia sees them from the window.

Preesha and Sharda catch the waiter

Preesha and Sharda leave for the hotel when Sulochana asks them where they were going. Preesha lies to Sulochana and says she was taking Sharda for a routine check-up. At the hotel, Preesha and Sharda ask to see all the morning shift waiters. The waiter who shot the video sees Preesha and Sharda and hides in a room.

At home, Kabir sees Ahana walking down the stairs and moves his wheelchair towards her. Ahana falls on Kabir's lap. She gets up and slaps Kabir for touching her. Kabir lies that he came to save Ahana and accidentally touched her. Ahana, who is furious, accuses Kabir and warns him. When Ahana leaves, Kabir says that he cannot control himself whenever he sees Ahana.

At the hotel, Preesha and Sharda ask if any waiter was on leave when the manager says that a waiter named Rakesh must be busy cleaning. When Rakesh tries to leave, the hotel manager catches him. Sharda recognises the waiter. Preesha asks Rakesh about the recording. Rakesh denies. Preesha asks Sharda to call the police when Rakesh admits that he recorded the video. Rakesh then informs that two people asked him to record a video and gave him Rs. 20,000 and were wearing masks and goggles. Preesha asks if one of them were in a wheelchair when Rakesh says no. When Preesha and Sharda reach home, Rudra informs them that he is nominated for the Best Singer award.

Preesha and Rudra's romantic moment in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Rudra hugs Preesha and says that he had planned something special for Preesha. Preesha says that they will go for a family outing when Rudra says that they will go alone since he had booked a honeymoon suite for them. Rudra also asks Preesa to plan for a baby.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show