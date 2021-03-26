'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 26, 2021 Full Episode Written Updates; Kabir Molests Preesha

Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode reveals the true colours of Kabir. Kabir tries to molest Ahana and then later accidentally holds Preesha. Here are the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 march 2021 full episode.

Rudra's preparation for his award function

Rudra asks Preesha to meet him after the award function when Preesha says that she will answer him the next day. The next day Rudra brings outfits for the entire family for the award function. He brings similar outfits for himself, Kabir, and Saransh. Rudra gets emotional saying that he and Rajiv used to wear the same outfit and Kabir continues to act emotional. He then says that he has brought a special dress for a special person, Sonia.

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 March written update, Sulochana and Kabir talk about Balraj's property. Kabir informs her that Balraj's entire property is in the name of Saransh. Sulochana gets disappointed as Kabir says that everything is in control of Preesha. Sulochana cries how they would get the property when Kabir thinks of something.

Rudra gets romantic with Preesha and asks him if she is meeting him after the award function. Saransh again interrupts the couple and takes Preesha to Sharda's room. Preesha stops and says yes to Rudra.

In the evening, Rudra is ready for the function as Sonia enters. She brings him a rose as he appreciates her for the gift. On the other hand, Preesha helps Sharda to get ready as Sulochana enters and asks if she is looking good. Rudra says Sulochana is looking perfect, but something is missing. He takes Sharda's necklace and gives it to Sulochana. Rudra gets a call from the organiser and then leaves with Sharda, Sulochana, Sonia, and Saransh as Preesha suggests.

Kabir molests Ahana

Kabir sees Ahana getting ready and having some trouble with her hook. Kabir goes closer to her and helps when Ahana realises it is Kabir as he touches her inappropriately. Ahana yells at him as Kabir says she is looking very hot. Ahana gets furious, calls him cheap, and asks him to leave.

At the award function, when asked by the media, Rudra gives credit to Sulochana. Sharda gets emotional and leaves when Rudra stops her and says that he is lucky to have two mothers. Ahana reaches out to Preesha and asks her to exchange their outfits. Rudra tells the media that he is introducing a new singer in his next album and directs them to Sonia.

Kabir molests Preesha

As the award function commences, Rudra calls Preesha who is waiting in the hall for Ahana. Kabir thinks that it is Ahana and holds Preesha from behind. Preesha, who gets extremely uncomfortable, releases herself and sees that it was Kabir. She slaps Kabir and shouts at him. Kabir tries to act innocent but Preesha does not fall into his trap. On the other hand, while Rudra is waiting for Preesha, Sonia asks him for a compliment. Rudra yells at him and asks her to leave. At home, Ahana walks down the stairs with Mishka asking Preesha why she was yelling. Preesha narrates the whole incident to Ahana. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein 26 march full episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show