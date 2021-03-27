'Yeh Hai Chahatein' March 27, 2021 Full Episode Written Updates: Ahana Admits Loving Kabir

Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode reveals how Kabir used Ahana to make himself good in the eyes of Rudraksh. Preesa informs Rudraksh about Kabir's demeanour. Here are the written updates Yeh Hai Chahatein 27 march 2021 full episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein March 27, 2021, full episode written update

Preesha informs Ahana about Kabir's misbehavior

Preesha informs Ahana about Kabir's misbehavior. Ahana agrees with Preesha and said that she already knew that Kabir is a creep. Kabir tried to make Preesha understand that he didn't mean to touch her. Preesha leaves and says that she will tell everything to Rudraksh. Ahana encourages Preesha and said that till now he used to mistreat her but has also started mistreating Preesha. Kabir thinks of a plan to save himself.

Preesha doesn't attend Rudraksh's award ceremony

The host of the award ceremony announces Rudraksh's name to come on stage to receive his award. But, Rudraksh waits for Preesha and searches for her. Eventually, he goes to receive his award and expressess his gratitude towards his fans. Rudraksh then calls Preesha to know why didn't she attended the award ceremony. Preesha tells him to come home as soon as possible.

Preesha reveals everything about Kabir's misbehavior

Rudraksh reaches home and asks Preesha why didn't she attend the award ceremony. Preesha informs Rudraksh of Kabir's misbehavior and how he embraced her back without her consent. Sulochana hears this and says that Preesha is just trying to malign the reputation of Kabir by telling lies. Kabir suddenly arrives at the home and says that Preesha is telling the truth. Rudraksh starts beating him but Kabir stops him and tells that he embraced didn't mean to embrace Preesha as he thought that she was Ahana. Kabir tells Rudraksh that he loves Ahana. Preesha after listening to this, calls him a liar and says that he has also touched Ahana inappropriately and Ahan can confirm this thing. Ahana comes inside the house and says Kabir is telling the truth.

Rudraksh accepts the relationship of Ahana and Kabir

After hearing Ahana, Preesha gets shocked and requests her to tell the truth. But, Ahana says that she loves Kabir and wasn't accepting this before because of society. Ahana apologizes to Rudraksh on Kabir's behalf. Rudraksh accepts their relationship and says that it is very pleasant news. Later on, Sulochana asks Kabir how he managed to convince Ahana. Kabir informs her that he made a deal with her in which she can get all the properties and just have to act to marry him.

Source: Still from the trailer of Yeh Hai Chahatein