'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 12 Episode Written Update: Kabir And Mishka Team Up

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 12 May 2021 full episode, Rudra and Preesh inform Sunny about his mother. While Saransh feels insecure about Rudra and Preesha, Kabir and Mishka plot a plan. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 12 May full episode.

Rudra and Preesha tell Sunny about his mother's death

Rudra and Preesha discuss how to tell Sunny when Sunny overhears them. When he asks about his mother, Preesha tells him about his mother. Sunny cries, and Preesha and Rudra console him. Saransh oversees them and gets furious. Yuvraj also sees them and recalls how he asked Sunny to put a note in his bag. Also, he bribed a ward boy at a hospital to lie to Rudra and Preesha.

Later, in Yeh Hai Chahatein 12 May written update, as Yuvraj sees Sunny, Rudra, and Preesha, he also finds out about Saransh's insecurity. He goes to Saransh's room, where Saransh was throwing away his toys. When Yuvraj asks Saransh why he is furious, Saransh says his parents are only focusing on Sunny. Yuvraj convinces Saransh. He tries to make Saransh and Sunny fight over Rudra and Preesha.

Saransh fights with Sunny

Rudra and Preesha console Sunny when Preesha suggests watching an animated movie. He calls a servant to bring snacks and ask Saransh to join them. When Saransh comes, he asks Preesha and Rudra why they were watching his favourite movie without him. When Preesha says she had sent Siddharth to call him, Saransh says nobody came to inform him. Preesha then convinces Saransh and asks him to by her side. Saransh gets more furious and says he wants to sit in Sunny's place. Sunny then recalls how Yuvraj had asked him to take Saransh's place. When Sunny and Saransh fight over sitting in between Preesha and Rudra, Preesha shouts at them and makes both of them sit in between. Yuvraj sees them from the door and thinks Preesha is very clever.

Kabir and Mishka team up

On the other hand, Mishka goes to Kabir and Sulochana to ask about their plan. Yuvraj asks Mishka why she had come when Mishka says she knows about their plan as Ahana had told her everything. Yuvraj says if he is doing everything, he will decide the team. He says only Kabir and Sulochana will be in his team. Kabir then fights with Yuvraj for Mishka when Sulochana stops them. Kabir yells at Sulochana and leaves. Mishka also goes after Kabir. Mishka and Kabir team up and plot a plan to prove Sulochana and Ahana wrong. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

