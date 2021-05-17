'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 17 Full Episode: Preesha Fails To Pick Saransh Up From A Party

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 17 May 2021 full episode, Preesha loses Saransh's trust. While Preesha fails to pick Saransh up, Mishka brings Saransh home. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein May 17 full episode.

Preesha fails to pick up Saransh

Rudra asks Preesha if Saransh talked to her when Preesha says Saransh did not listen to her. When Rudra comforts Preesha, Sonia intervenes and asks Rudra to practice their song. Preesha suggests Rudra practice his song so that he will have time for Saransh later. Preesha then gets ready to pick up Saransh when Sunny asks Preesha to stay with him. Sunny acts of having a stomach ache and asks Preesha to be with him. Preesha thinks she should ask Rudra to pick Saransh up. Rudra cannot hear his phone while practising his song. Preesha then sends a voice message to Rudra and later checks that Rudra had seen the message.

Saransh yells at Preesha

On the other hand, Saransh waits outside his friend's home for Preesha. Saransh worries about Preesha and cries. Mishka reaches to pick Saransh when Saransh cries. Mishka tells Saransh Preesha must have been stuck in something important and takes Saransh home. Mishka calls Preesha and yells at her. Mishka asks Preesha why she did not go to pick Saransh up. She says Saransh was waiting for Preesha for three hours. When Preesha tries to explain herself, Saransh refuses to listen to her.

Rudra asks Preesha about what she has asked him to do when Preesha says she left a voice message for him to pick Saransh up. Rudra says he did not receive any message and shows his phone to Preesha. Sulochana asks Preesha to check her phone if she sent a message to Rudra. Preesha finds her chatbox empty. Mishka asks Preesha to stop blaming Rudra. She then asks Preesha why she failed to pick up Saransh when Preesha says she had to stay with Sunny. Saransh yells at Preesha and says Sunny is more important for her. Saransh leaves Preesha crying on the floor.

Sulochana praises Mishka for yelling at Preesha

The next day, Rudra tells Preesha that they have to shift to a new resort. The Khuranas reach the new resort. Rudra and Preesha share a romantic moment on the side of the pool. O the other hand, Sulochana praises Mishka for yelling at Preesha. Kabir then praises Yuvraj for bringing Sunny. He recalls how he erased the voice message from Preesha. Sonia also recalls how she deleted Preesha's voice message from Rudra's phone. However, Sulochana praises Mishka when Mishka says they will put up this matter in front of the court. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on disney+ Hotstar.

