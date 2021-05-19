'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 19, 2021 Full Episode: Sunny Runs Away Leaving A Note

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 May full episode, Sunny runs away leaving a note. While Sunny runs away from the Khuranas, Sonia calls Rudra to a nearby forest. Here is the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 19 May 2021 full episode.

Sunny runs away

Rudra and Saransh surprise Preesha with a special breakfast. Preesha thanks Saransh and Rudra and hugs them when Sulochana comes running. She tells Rudra that Sunny ran away leaving a note behind. Sulochana blames Preesha for Sunny's decision. Sulochana starts crying when Rudra asks her not to blame Preesha. Sulochana says Sunny has written in the note that he left due to Preesha when Rudra says Sunny is a kid. Preesha and Rudra go to find Sunny. Rudra asks the reception about Sunny and finds nothing. Rudra calls everyone at the reception and tells them about Sunny. They all look for Sunny in the resort.

Sulochana and Yuvraj look for Sunny when Sulochana picks a drink. Rudra, Preesha, Sharda, and Vasudha reach Sulochana and Yuvraj and ask them if they found Sunny. Vasudha suggests calling the police when Yuvraj says it will not be possible. Preesha says they have Sunny's letter and asks Rudra to go to the police station with her.

Rudra and Preesha find Sunny

On their way, they see Sunny going into an adoption centre. They go after him where Sunny is talking to a lady. When Rudra hugs Sunny, the lady asks him to stay away from Sunny. She asks Rudra who he is when Rudra says Sunny is his son. The lady asks Rudra to stay away from Sunny. When Rudra says there was some misunderstanding at home when Sunny says Preesha did not want him to stay with them. The lady says she will call the police when Preesha intervenes. Preesha apologises to Sunny and says she will never repeat her mistake. Sunny agrees to go with Rudra and Preesha. Vasudha and Sharda worry about Preesha, Rudra and Sunny. Sulochana blames Saransh when Sharda asks her to shut her mouth. Vasudha agrees with Sharda and says it was not Saransh's fault. Rudra and Preesha reach with Sunny. Saransh hugs Sunny and asks him to promise him that he will never leave him.

Yuvraj reveals his plan

Sulochana asks Yuvraj why did he plan something like this. Mishka recalls how she and Kabir took Sunny to the adoption centre. They dropped Sunny at the adoption centre as Preesha and Rudra left to look for Sunny. Kabir then asks Yuvraj about his plan, when Yuvraj says the manager of the adoption centre will help them in their case. When Rudra and Preesha have lunch with Saransh and Sunny, Rudra receives a call from Sonia. Sonia says she is lost in a forest when Rudra says he will come to find her. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

