'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 6 Full Episode: Rudra Finds Kabir And Brings Him Home

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 May, 2021, episode, Sunny accepts that Reema is his mother. While Rudra and Preesha fight over Sunny and Saransh, Rudra finds Kabir. Here's the written update for Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 May full episode.

Rudra and Preesh fight over Sunny and Saransh

Saransh plays with Sunny's helicopter that breaks down in the middle of the air. Sunny blames Saransh for destroying his helicopter and calls Rudra. Rudra asks Sunny why did he give his helicopter to Saransh. Sunny says Preesha had asked him to give Saransh his helicopter. Rudra and Preesha fight over Sunny and Saransh. Sharda and Vasudha stop them from fighting. Rudra takes Sunny and shouts at him. Rudra scolds Sunny and asks him if Reema is his mother. Sunny says yes and informs Rudra that Reema is in hospital. Rudra asks Sunny to behave politely with the family.

Yuvraj and Sulochana talk about Kabir and Ahana. Sulochana asks Yuvraj about his plan but Yuvraj does not tell her anything. The next day Saransh wakes up and finds toys on his bed. Rudra then apologises to Saransh. Saransh says he does not need toys. He then says he only needs Rudra and his love. Rudra says he loves Saransh and Preesha the most. Vasudha and Preesha overhear Rudra. Vasudha asks Preesha to resolve all issues with Rudra.

Rudra finds Kabir and brings him home

Rudra receives a call from his detective who gives him Kabir and Ahana's location. Rudra reaches the location and learns that Kabir and Ahana have left their room. Rudra sees Kabir and catches him. He yells at Kabir and asks about Ahana. Rudra then tells Kabir that he brought the entire family to Goa to find him. Kabir blames Preesha for ruining his and Ahana's marriage. Rudra asks Kabir to go home with him. He then asks Kabir about Ahana.

At home, Sulochana worries about Kabir and sees Rudra and Kabir coming towards the house. Everyone asks Rudra and Kabir about Ahana. Kabir says Ahana will not come. Kabir informs Mishka that she and Ahana's father is no more. Kabir tells everyone that Ahana has left for London for six months. Mishka tries to contact Ahana when Kabir says Ahana must have boarded the flight. Kabir sees Yuvraj and tries to punch him.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

