'Yeh Hai Chahatein' May 7 Full Episode: Rudra And Preesha Get Back Together

In Yeh Hai Chahatein 7 May 2021 full episode, Preesha tries to convince Rudra but fails. Seeing Preesha's failed attempts, Sharda plans to resolve Preesha and Rudra's fight with Saransh.

Yuvraj and Kabir fight over Ahana

Yuvraj and Kabir fight over Ahana when Rudra tries to stop him. Sulochana finally stops Kabir and says Yuvraj is on their side. Preesha tries to convince Rudra and says they all were worried about Kabir. Sharda asks Preesha to keep trying. Everyone has lunch together when Preesha brings parathas for Rudra. Rudra refuses to eat the parathas.

Preesha tries to convince Rudra

Rudra plays with Sunny and Saransh when Preesha asks if she can also play. However, Rudra asks Sonia to play with them. Preesha leaves as Sonia sits with Rudra. The next day, Preesha sneaks into Rudra's room and breaks a button from his shirt. When Rudra finds a button missing from his shirt, Preesha offers to help him. Rudra refuses to take help from Preesha and wears something else. Preesha then takes juice for Rudra and Sonia. Rudra refuses again and continues practising with Sonia. Sharda and Saransh overhear Preesha and Rudra and plot a plan to bring them together.

Rudra and Preesha get back together

Saransh asks Rudra to go swimming and then asks Preesha to bring a chocolate milkshake for him by the poolside. Preesha takes the milkshake to the poolside and sees Sonia and Rudra in the pool. She calls Saransh to take the milkshake. Saransh takes the milkshake from Preesha and pulls her leg into the water. Saransh and Sharda ask Rudra to help her. Rudra saves Preesha, but Preesha is unconscious. Rudra gives mouth-to-mouth to Preesha to save her. Preesha wakes up, and Rudra hugs her. Sharda asks everyone to go and leaves Preesha and Rudra behind.

Rudra then says he should go when Preesha asks him why did he save her. Rudra accepts that he loves Preesha but says that he did not want to choose between Preesha and his mother. Preesha and Rudra then make up with each other when Sonia oversees them.

Yuvraj and Kabir fight over Saransh's custody when Yuvraj tells him that he saved Kabir and Sulochana from Dr Swami. Sulochana yells at both of them and says they should focus on Rudra and Preesha's fight. Sonia interrupts in between and says it will not happen anymore. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

