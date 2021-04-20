'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Spoiler Alert: Will Kabir And Ahana Get Married?

The famous television show Yeh Hai Chahatein keeps its audience continuously engaged with twists and turns in the show, along with their celebrations and festivity. In the past few episodes, the show saw Preesha's failed plans to expose Sulochana and Kabir. At the end of Monday's episode, viewers were left in suspense thinking about what would Preesha do next to save her family from Sulochana and Kabir. Here are the spoilers for Yeh Hai Chahatein 20 April 2021 full episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein 20 April full episode spoilers

In the last episode of the show, Preesha failed to expose Kabir and Sulochana's reality. Kabir narrated an emotional story to Rudra making him feel pity for them. Rudra ensured Sulochana and Kabir that they would never have to remember their past again. Preesha also tried to play along and apologised with Sulochana. After continuous plan failures, Preesha worries about how she would manage to expose Kabir and Sulochana.

In Tuesday's episode, the Khuranas will get dressed to celebrate the wedding festivities of Kabir and Ahana's wedding. The show will see yellow coloured dresses all around as the family members get dressed in yellow to celebrate the Haldi ceremony. Also, Preesha will come up with another plan. Preesha goes to Sharda to explain her new plan to reveal Kabir and Sulochana's truth. She says she would bring a new girl to the wedding so that Kabir would try to flirt with her. She then goes to a model agency and explains her plan. The agent shows her some pictures of their models from which preesha chooses a girl named Alisha. Preesha then thinks Kabir's actual behaviour would be exposed when he will see a beautiful girl.

Kabir and Ahana's wedding festivities

In the upcoming episodes, the show will see some wedding festivities, including Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies. As per the Instagram handle of the cast members, Ahana, Kabir, and Sulochana will celebrate Haldi successfully. The cast of the show will shine in yellow colour tints and tones for the Haldi ceremony.

For the upcoming Sangeet ceremony, the cast as well as the decorations at the set will follow a floral theme. All of them will be dressed in floral prints. Moreover, the show will also see Kabir and Ahana's dance.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.