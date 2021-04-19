'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Spoiler Alert: Will Preesha Be Able To Expose Sulochana And Kabir?

The famous television show Yeh Hai Chahatein keeps its fans consistently entertained with new twists in the show. In the last few episodes, the Khuranas had some major ups and downs with Rudra and Saransh's kidnapping. At the end of Saturday's episode, viewers are left in suspense thinking about what would happen next. Here's the Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler for April 19 episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein April 19 episode spoiler

In the Saturday, April 17 episode of the show, Preesha finally rescued Rudra and Saransh, but Mahima somehow managed to escape. While Khuranas were celebrating the return of Saransh and Rudra, Preesha was worrying about Ahana and Kabir's wedding. Rudra calls a priest to fix a date for the wedding. The priest suggests them a date for two days later. Preesha tries to convince Rudra to postpone the wedding when Sulochana emotionally blackmails him. Due to the unavailability of venues, Rudra suggests organising the wedding at their farmhouse. He then asks everyone to get ready to leave for the farmhouse.

In Yeh Hai Chahatein April 19 episode it will be revealed that Sulochana and Kabir were behind the date fixing for the wedding. As the priest leaves the Khurana house, Kabir and Sulochana praise him for his acting. Kabir says his acting was so good that nobody could find out he was lying to which the priest said he did as they had asked him to do.

Sulochana then warns the priest to keep the news to himself to which the priest says he would keep it to himself. Kabir then worries about Preesha when Sulochana says Preesha cannot do anything about it. The Khurana family will then reach their farmhouse. Preesha will also plan to expose Kabir and Sulochana. Will Preesha be able to expose Sulochana and Kabir? Continue watching Yeh Hai Chahatein on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yeh Hai Chahatein's shoot in Goa

Amid the lockdown in Maharashtra imposed by the government, several shows had to change their shoot locations. Yeh Hai Chahatein and its entire cast moved to Goa to continue their shoot as per the Instagram handles of the show's cast. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein's latest episode on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from Yeh Hai Chahatein