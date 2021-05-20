Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler For May 20, 2021, Episode: Will Mishka Succeed In Her Plan?

Yeh Hai Chahatein keeps its audience entertained with continuous twists and turns in the story. The last few episodes of the show saw a new character named Sunny, who claimed to be Rudra's son. While the entire Khurana family was shocked by Sunny's arrival, Preesha chose to accept him. However, it turned out that Yuvraj brought Sunny to put Preesha and Rudra into trouble. The upcoming episode will see how Sulochana tries to separate Preesha and Rudra by bringing Sonia in between them. Here is Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler for its upcoming episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein May 19, 2021 episode

In the May 19 episode of the show, Sunny ran away by leaving a note behind. Preesha and Rudra found him going into an adoption centre. Preesha apologised to Sunny and somehow convinced him to return home with them. Yuvraj revealed his plan to Sulochana, Kabir, and Mishka. He told them how the manager of the adoption centre would help them in the case when they would file a case for Saransh's custody. At the end of the episode, Rudra received a call from Sonia. Sonia told him that she got lost in a nearby forest. Rudra ensured Sonia he would fid her and left to look for her. Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Yeh Hai Chahatein spoiler for May 20, 2021, episode

In the upcoming episode of Yeh Hai Chahatein, the Khuranas will worry about Rudra as he will go missing. Sulochana would inform him how Sonia is not in her room. She will make the Khuranas think that Rudra must be with Sonia. On the other hand, Mishka will plot another plan against Preesha. She will change the vitamin tablets that Preesha gives to Sunny and Saransh with some other tablets. Preesha will feed Sunny and Saransh some medicine while they play in the swimming pool.

The show Yeh Hai Chahatein cast Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra in the lead roles. The show premiered in December 2019. Yeh Hai Chahatein episodes are available on Disney+ Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

