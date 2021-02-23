'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Spoiler: Preesha's Death To Cause Havoc In Rudraksh & Saransh's Life

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi starrer Yeh Hai Chahatein has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The show began with the story of a devoted daughter, Preesha, who after her sister’s death, takes it upon herself to raise her sibling’s son. But now, the plotline of the show has taken a gripping turn with Mahima aka Preesha’s sister’s return. Ever since evil Mahima has reunited with Preesha, she has caused a lot of trouble to claim her son’s money. Now, the new promo of the show unveils that Preesha will soon die.

Yeh Hai Chahatein Promo

The video begins with Preesha’s death bed as son Saransh and husband Rudraksh cry inconsolably. The reason for her death is yet unclear, however, fans speculate that only Mahima can commit such a heinous crime. The story of the entire show revolves around Preesha and the death of the central character has left fans utterly shocked. Her death sequence will surely unveil new turns in the life of Khurana keeping viewers at the edge of their seat.

Kitna ajeeb hai ye pyaar ka dastoor... Sachcha pyaar karne waale hi kyon ho jaate hain ek doosre se door?

Dekhiye, #YehHaiChahatein, Somvaar se Shanivaar, raat 10:30 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par: https://t.co/AwtPo31Z9x@Sargun_kaur8 @ashsakhuja pic.twitter.com/AzieMy3Ros — StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 22, 2021

ALSO READ| Yeh Hai Chahatein: Check How The Actors Are Being Productive During Quarantine Period

In the recent episodes of the show, viewers saw Preesha unveiling the truth about Rudraksh’s doppelganger who was recruited by Mahima in order to break their love. However, Preesha was successful in locating the fraud Rudraksh, collecting evidence against Mahima. Although being under police custody, the fraud Rudraksh aka Bhuvan manages to escape.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update July 16: No Trace Of Saaransh To Be Found

While Preesha and Rudraksh are chasing him, Bhuvan has already called Mahima via PCO to inform him that he is trapped. Mahima, on the other hand, is scared that her truth will come out soon and that she be punished with Balraj’s murder. Now, with the recent promo that suddenly features Preesha’s death, it can be safely said that Mahima must have murdered Preesha to stop her from revealing her truth.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update, July 15: Preesha Devastated As Saaransh Goes Missing

Although it is yet unclear if Rudraksh will be out of jail but Preesha’s death will bring a major twist in their life. Amidst this, Preesha can also be faking her own death to make Mahima believe that she is out of her life. Stay tuned for further updates about Yeh Hai Chahatein.

ALSO READ| 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update July 20, 2020: Neha Faints During Marriage Rituals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.