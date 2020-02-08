Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update February 7: Rudraksh Learns About Prisha’s Marriage

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms. It is a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The episode begins with Yuvraj deciding to inform Prisha's parents about their marriage. He feels happy and thinks that after marriage Saransh will be his legal son and can get all the money left for Saransh.

In Prisha's house, GPS informs Vasudha that the death sentence of their daughter has been rescheduled and it will happen after five days. Vasudha starts to panic and asks her husband to bring her daughter. Saransh comes and asks his grandmother what is happening and why she is crying. Yuvraj comes home and assures him that his mother is fine and nothing will happen to her.

Saransh gets happy with the assurance and he goes inside. Yuvraj informs GPS and Vasudha that he is going to marry Prisha to help her. He manipulates Prisha’s parents under the pretext of protecting Prisha and Saransh. He also says that if he got married to Prisha, Saransh will legally be his son.

Bunty and Bubbles talk about Prisha and Yuvraj’s marriage. She informs her that they are going to get married in jail. She informs that Yuvraj has promised her to take care of Saransh like his own son. On the other hand, Rudraksha is in the studio and is recording a new song. He imagines how his father used to scold him for not being able to sing properly and how his brother used to boost his morals and appreciate his talent. He keeps Rajiv in his mind while singing and completes his recording for the song perfectly.

Everybody appreciates his singing and talent and Ahana congratulates him for doing the good work. Bunty says sorry to Rudraksha once again for not informing him about Rajiv on the concert day. Bunty learns that Saransh is Rajiv and Prisha's son. Later, Bunty gives him the news of Prisha getting married to Yuvraj.

Rudraksha thinks that Prisha wants to get married to Yuvraj because she wants the trust fund of Rajiv. He decides that he will not let her do this again and spoil the dreams of his brother. He decides to visit the central jail so that he can take control of the situation.

Saransh visits Rudraksha after seeing the news of Prisha on television. He requests him to stop the game and save her mother. Meanwhile, Rudraksha’s family talks about Prisha’s marriage. Saransh gives his piggy bank to Rudraksha and asks him to save her mother. Rudraksha asks what game are you talking about continuously? He decides to take Saransh with him to the central jail and the episode ends here. Stay tuned for the latest update.

