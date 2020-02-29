'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update | February 28: Prisha And Rudraksh Get Close

Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show is a spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatien which was touted to be one of the longest-running shows on television and also enjoyed a high TRP. The spin-off series started airing on television on December 19, 2019. Here is the detailed written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein for February 28, 2020.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 28 written update

The episode begins with Rudraksh being hell-bent on proving the child care services wrong. He wants no obstacle in Bunty's marriage and Balraj agrees with him. Rudraksh thinks of 'punishing' Prisha with his love. Meanwhile, Vasu and Gopal pack their bags.

Gopal tells Vasu not to worry about Prisha and the latter expresses her desire to meet Prisha and Saransh before leaving. Gopal then calls the child care services and asks them to keep an eye on the Khurrana family. Gopal informs Prisha that the child care services are sending a representative to the wedding.

Ahana states that it was highly expensive to arrange the wedding of Bunty and Bubbles. However, Bunty tells her that their investment in this marriage will not go in vain as Rudraksh will get very popular and they will earn the profit from it.

Rudraksh tries to woo Prisha

Meanwhile, Yuvraj comes to greet Gopal and Vasu. Yuvraj tells them that even he is going for the wedding and that maybe Bubbles forgot to invite him. However, Gopal does not let Yuvraj attend the wedding and he tells him that it would tarnish Prisha's image since she is now Rudraksh's wife.

Meanwhile, Rudraksh starts playing romantic songs in the car while he is driving along with Prisha. She gets a little irritated by this and turns off the radio. Gopal and Vasu arrive at the wedding. Gopal tells Balraj that since Bubbles is like their daughter, some rituals of the wedding should also be done their way to which the latter agrees.

