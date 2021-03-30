'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update March 29: Ahana Teams Up With Sulochana And Kabir

The popular Indian show Yeh Hai Chahatein has been witnessing shocking revelations. Preesha sees Sulochana hide Sharda's diamond necklace while Rudra yells at Preesha for accusing his mother. Here is the written updates of Yeh Hai Chahatein March 29 episode.

Yeh Hai Chahatein written update

Kabir asks Ahana to marry him and assures her that he will not touch her after their marriage. Kabir further says that they are here for Khurana's property. Kabir and Ahana make a deal of 60% and 40%. Out of flashback, Kabir tells Sulochana that their plan is more beneficial for Ahana. Preesha is furious and confronts Ahana. Ahana says that she was hiding her feelings in front of everyone. Ahana asks Preesha to understand her as Preesha says she is happy for her. Ahana and Preesha hug.

Sulochana hides Sharda's necklace

Later in Yeh Hai Chahatein March 29 written update, Sulochana wears Sharda's diamond necklace to bed when Kabir says she needs to be careful. The next day, Sharda asks Sulochana for her necklace. Sulochana informs Sharda that she cannot find the diamond necklace. Sharda worries and goes to Rudra. Preesha asks Sharda why she is worried. Sharda tells her that Sulochana cannot find the necklace when Preesha says she will go to Sulochana's room. Preesha sees Sulochana hiding the necklace in Kabir's wheelchair. Preesha goes to Sharda and Rudra and informs them about Sulochana. Rudra yells at Preesha when Preesha says that she saw her hiding the necklace in Kabir's wheelchair. Preesha takes Rudra and Sharda to Sulochana's room.

Ahana backs Sulochana in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

Sulochana acts of crying as everyone enter the room. Preesha asks Kabir to move to the bed. Ahana enters and asks for some money from Sulochana. Preesha does not find the necklace in Kabir's wheelchair. Preesha asks Sulochana about the diamond necklace as Sulochana starts crying. Ahana consoles Sulochana and yells at Preesha. Ahana and Rudra yell at Preesha. Ahana takes everyone to Sharda's room to look for the diamond necklace and finds it on Sharda's dressing table. Ahana accuses Sharda of lying when Rudra stops her. Rudra reminds Ahana that Sharda is also her mother-in-law when Ahana says they found the diamond necklace in Sharda's room. He asks everyone to end the topic here and start preparations for celebrating Holi.

Ahana reveals the truth

Ahana, Kabir, and Sulochana go to Sulochana's room. Ahana shouts at Sulochana and Kabir to think of something big and not go after a necklace. She then tells them that she saw Preesha standing outside Sulochana's room and therefore planned the whole thing. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein episodes on Disney+ Hotstar.

Promo Image Source: Still from the show