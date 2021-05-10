Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update May 10: Preesha Questions Sunny About His Mother

In Yeh Hai Chahatein written update for May 10, 2021, Preesha and Rudra talk about Sunny. While Sulochana and Yuvraj celebrate the issues happening between Preesha and Rudra, Preesha goes to talk to Sunny. Here is the written update of Yeh Hai Chahatein May 10 full episode.

Rudra and Preesha talk about Sunny

Sharda asks Preesha to talk to Rudra when Preesha realises Sharda knew about Sunny. Sharda says she could not tell Preesha as she did not know how to react to the situation. Rudra enters the room. Sharda asks Rudra to talk to Preesha and assures Preesha that she is always with her. Rudra talks to Preesha about Sunny. On the other hand, Sulochana realises Yuvraj is behind Sunny's arrival. Rudra says he did not know about Sunny. He tells Preesha about the party and the letter Sunny gave him.

Yuvraj narrates his plan to Sulochana and Kabir

Sulochana asks Yuvraj about his plan. Yuvraj recalls how he went to Rudra's friend's party and met Rudra's friend Reema. Reema introduced herself as Rudra's best friend. When Yuvraj asks Reema about any incident from Rudra's life, Reema told him about her party and Rudra's hangover. Yuvraj asked Reema if she loved Rudra to which Reema agreed. Yuvraj offered her a deal and narrated a plan about Sunny. He convinced Reema to which Reema agreed. Back to the present, Sulochana praises Yuvraj for his plan. She then asks how he found Sunny. Yuvraj says he himself trained Sunny for his plan. When Kabir asks Yuvraj about Reema, Yuvraj says he had convinced Reema to keep quiet. Also, he says Rudra will never be able to find Rudra.

Preesha agrees to help Rudra

Rudra asks Preesha to believe him and help him to find Reema. Preesha agrees to help Rudra. Preesha and Rudra go to talk to Sunny. Preesha asks Sunny about his mother. Rudra also asks Sunny about his mother. Sunny then thinks about what he should tell Rudra and Preesha as Yuvraj only asked him to reveal that he is Rudra's son. Watch Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode on Disney + Hotstar.

IMAGE: STILL FROM YEH HAI CHAHATEIN

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.