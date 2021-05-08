'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Update May 8: Sunny Reveals He Is Rudraksh Khurana's Son!

Ekta Kapoor's top-rating show Yeh Hai Chahatein has managed to keep the audience engrossed in Preesha and Rudraksh's complicated marriage life. Starring Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi, in Yeh Hai Chahatein episodes, the audience witnessed several ups and downs between the Khurana couple. But will they manage to overcome an exposed lie between them? Read Yeh Hai Chahatein written update May 8 to find out.

Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode

In the latest episode of the show, the viewers witnessed a fight between Preesha and Rudraksh regarding Sulochana and Kabir. While the duo fought out their differences, it is revealed that Solochana, Kabir, and Yuvraj have been plotting against the couple for a very long time. Much to the audience's relief, in Yeh Hai Chahatein latest episode, Preesha and Rudraksh reconciled after they fell in the pool together.

Yeh Hai Chahatein May 8 full episode

The previous Yeh Hai Chahatein episodes showed Kabir and Yuvraj arguing over their failed plans to sabotage Preesha and Rudraksh's bond. In today's episode, Salochana implored Kabir and Yuvraj to keep their difference aside and plot a plan together. Meanwhile, Sonia enters remarking that all their plans would fail as Preesha and Rudraksh have reconciled.

Sunny injures himself

Saaransh can be seen playing with a helicopter when Sunny asks him who bought him the helicopter toy. Saaransh replied that his father Rudra bought him the toy. This angers Sunny as he thought Rudra did not love him like a son. Sunny can be seen banging his head against the wall while Saaransh appears shocked at his behaviour. Preesha and members come running towards the duo to see what the commotion was about.

Sunny reveals he is Rudraksh's son

After being asked by Preeta, Sunny lies by saying Saaransh hit him because he revealed to him that Rudra was his father. The revelation comes as a shock to Preehsa who can be seen asking Rudra if it was true. Having no words to say, Rudra takes Sunny with him to get his wounds treated. After Preesha treats Sunny for his injuries, Sharda can be seen rushing into the room with concern. Preesha assures her that Sunny did not incur any serious injuries.

Preesha refuses to listen to Rudra's explanation, to which Sharda convinces her to not make the same mistake that she did. Suddenly, Saaransh goes missing but Rudra finds him crying in the garden. After reassuring him that he loved Saaransh and he was Rudra's first priority, Saaransh hugs Rudra out of love. Preesha can be seen joining the family hug as well. Meanwhile, Salonchana, Kabir and Yuvraj celebrate thinking that Rudra's hidden lie had sabotaged his relationship with Preesha.

