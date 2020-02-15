'Yeh Hai Chahatein' Written Updates For February 14: Saransh Reminds Rudraksh Of Rajiv

Yeh Hai Chahatein is the latest show by Balaji Telefilms and it is a spin-off series of the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In today's episode, Rudraksh took Saransh to his house while Saransh asked Rudraksh what should he call him from then, his father or uncle? Rudraksh responded asking him whether did he look like an uncle to him and told him to call him the same way he used to call him before.

Yeh Hai Chahatein February 14 written update

Saransh told him that he was getting bored in the car and wanted to listen to some music. He played some music while, accidentally, Saransh also liked the same song while his elder brother used to like. Also, the antics of Saransh reminded Rudraksh of Rajiv so he got emotional. He himself was not able to understand what should he felt for that small kid who was exactly like his elder brother. Rudraksh brought Saransh to his house and the entire family panicked over it. He told his family that Saransh would stay there with him forever and if they would think of throwing him out then he too would move out of the house.

Rudraksh brought Saransh to his room and both of them had a cute conversation with each other when Saransh annoyed Rudraksh to an extent that he was not able to manage him. He brought junk food for Saransh to eat and he got excited after looking at it. After that, he also got excited after he saw his new room and a huge cupboard.

Meanwhile, Yuvraj came to meet Preesha when she informed him that she had already handed over the custody of Saransh to Rudraksh because only he could take proper care of him. Yuvraj got angry with her and he felt like a loser as he lost his job and also the chance to gather the money from Rajiv's trust fund. Rudraksh felt bad for his brother and thought that he needed to be there to experience and witness all that but due to Preesha, he was not with him anymore.

Rudraksh told himself that Saransh at times reminded him of Preesha but she would get her punishment in 2 days and after that, he would try to not think about Preesha anymore and would not let any problem come between him and Saransh. He also told himself that he would not let any kind of difficulty occur in Saransh's life.

