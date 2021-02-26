Last Updated:

'Yeh Hai Chahatein's' Sargun Kaur Luthra Clicks Mid-shoot Pic: 'Shooting For Makdimaanus'

'Yeh Hai Chahatein' actor Shagun Kaur Luthra posted a picture from the sets of the serial and joked that she was shooting for 'Spiderman 4' in Bhojpuri

Yeh Hai Chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Sargun Kaur Luthra posted a picture of herself in the wee hours of February 26, 2021, on the sets of the show. In her caption, she said, “Zindagi jhandwa phir bhi ghamadwaa 📸” (No matter how messed up life gets, we live it with pride), a famous Bhojpuri idiom. In a jovial mood, she also said that the picture she took was taken in the midst of shooting for Spiderman 4 or ‘Makdidamaanus’ as she called it. She also wrapped up her caption with ‘#Preesha’, which meant that she was in character for the serial Yeh Hai Chahatein, shooting for the same.

Sargun Kaur Luthra's BTS pic from sets

In the picture, Sargun Kaur Luthra can be seen as her character Preesha. She is wearing a pink salwar suit and a mangalsutra. There is blood on her forehead that is dripping down the side of her face. The blood is a result of an accident that her character has supposedly had in the show. Sargun has a very serious look on her face as she took the selfie. Her open hair is dishevelled and she looks as though she has actually toppled down a slope. There are specks of dust and mud on her face as well.

Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram pictures often sees the actor in her character from Yeh Hai Chahatein. In mid-January, she had posted a picture of herself on the sets of her show. In it, she looks as though she is dressed for an occasion as she looks really glamourous. She is seen wearing a white and golden lehenga with her dupatta draped like a saree pallu. She has worn a heavy golden set with her outfit and a gold bangle as well. She can be seen gazing out of a window as she gently holds on to some strands of flowers that have been used as decorations.

