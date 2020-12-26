'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Actor Anamica Kadamb Calls 'Andaman' A 'home Project'

Actor Anamica Kadamb has been a part of the award-winning film Binnu ka Sapna and has also been a part of several TV shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Vidya. She is all set to join the cast of Andaman alongside actors Sanjay Mishra, Rajesh Tailang and debutant Anand Raj. The film was directed by Smita Singh. During a recent interview, Anamica Kadamb opened up about her role in her new film Andaman.

Speaking about her new film and what prompted her to do the role in Andaman, Anamica said that director Smita is very close to her and she has known the director for the past 7 years. When Smita told Anamica that she was directing the film, Anamica was ready to work in any case. She said it was like a home project to her and she enjoyed working with everyone.

She said she will be playing the role of an aspiring IAS officer who cracks her exam but couldn't crack her relationship. Anamica Kadamb will be seen playing the role of Neha and is in love with Anand who is also an IAS aspirant. She clears her exams but her boyfriend could not clear her exam even in his 3rd attempt. They get separated due to a societal dilemma and that affects her career in some way. Anamica also shared that Andaman is the first feature film based on COVID-19 and quarantine centres.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also shared her work experience and said that they were on set after a long time and she felt amazing. She said Rajesh Tailang was an inspiring and wonderful actor and the best part about the film was working with him. She's a huge fan of actor Rajesh and his appearance in the film took it to the next level. Anamica also spoke about Anand Raj and said when she met him for the first time she was a little nervous but she became comfortable when she saw he was calm and focused, adding that she never felt she was working with him for the first time.

