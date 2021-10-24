'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Star Shireen Mirza Gets Married To Hasan Sartaj In Jaipur; See Pics

Television actor Shireen Mirza who shot to fame with the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein recently tied the knot with businessman Hasan Sartaj. The two exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaipur. Her co-stars from the show Aly Goni, Divynanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Krishna Mukherjee were among the special friends and invitees to the wedding. They shared a host of pictures on social media while giving a glimpse of the entire wedding festivities.

For the nuptials, Shireen wore a beautiful traditional red and golden lehenga while her husband Sartaj wore a cream sherwani with a turban. For the unversed, Shireen is known for playing the character of 'Simmi' in the show, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In February 2021, Hasan had proposed to Shireen on a romantic date. Sharing a picture of the same she had written, "Saying 'yes' has never been so easy. I can't wait to have an endless adventure with my favourite weirdo. Cheers to us, babe! (sic).”

The pictures from the wedding showed Shireen having a great time with her bridesmaid who shared pictures from the actor’s dressing room where she was getting ready for the big day. The videos also showed Aly dancing with the bride before the ceremony.

Shireen also took to her Instagram stories and shared a picture post the wedding rituals. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a white suit with sunglasses while her husband complimented her in a white suit. “Mr and Mrs,” she wrote as the caption. Before the wedding festivities, Shireen enjoyed the pre-wedding celebrations along with her family, friends. She looked resplendent for her Haldi ceremony in a yellow and white lehenga which she accessorised with floral jewellery. The bride-to-be danced her heart out on the tunes of the dhol, and looked happy while posing with her friends for the pictures. Shireen Mirza also shared a video a few days ago, which looks like it's from her sangeet ceremony. She captioned the video, "Introducing the gang most entertaining of them all #ladiesgang #haseengettinghitched." Shireen even hosted a special bachelor party which was attended by her close friends who had planned several surprises for her.

IMAGE: Instagram/@krishna_mukherjee786/divyankatripathidahiya