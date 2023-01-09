Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Ruhaanika On Buying House At 15: 'No Kid Should Feel Pressurised'

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor Ruhaanika Dhawan, famously known for her role Ruhi Bhalla, recently made headlines for buying a luxurious house in Mumbai at the age of 15. The actor, who shared the update on her Instagram handle, has now spoken about the same and said no kid should feel pressurised. She further stated that her dream of buying a house didn't happen overnight.

Ruhaanika in a recent interview said that people say she is different from her generation and that she loves to see her parents proud. The 15-year-old actor also spoke about the negative stream of competitive behaviour and toxic standards that her new milestone would have given rise to.

“I don’t think children should take any pressure at all. It’s okay. It did not happen overnight for me either. It took a long course of time to save all that money and make the purchase,” said Ruhanika to Hindustan Times.

According to the report, it took Ruhaanika eight years of savings to purchase the luxurious house. The actor also revealed that her dream came true because of her mother Dolly Dhawan, who mapped out a financial plan for her.

Ruhaanika's mother Dolly Dhawan said, “No kid should feel pressurised. Being the older and wiser one, I invested (the money) systematically and it wasn’t that Ruhanika just did a TV show and she minted big money. God willingly, things happened and it all worked out."

Ruhaanika's parents were criticised over child labour

Ruhaanika also spoke about the ongoing criticism of her parents and allegations of child labour levelled at them. The actor said she mostly ignores reading comments as it makes her upset. The actor, who has not appeared on any show for the last five years, stated that she does shows willingly and her parents never force her into anything.

Ruhaanika's dream come true moment

A few days ago, Ruhanika took to her Instagram to share her 'dream come true' moment with her fans. The 15-year-old actor, in a long post, informed her fans about purchasing a new house in Mumbai. The actor shared a couple of pictures, in which she can be seen posing with the house key and her father in the other pictures.

Sharing the news, the actor in a long post wrote: With the blessings of Waheguru ji and my parents sharing my happiness with you all…To new beginnings!! My heart is full and I’m extremely Grateful. I have check marked a very big dream - “Buying a home on my own.” This is very huge for me and my folks. I couldn’t wait to share this with you all. My parents and I are extremely thank full for all the platforms and opportunities I have gotten which have helped me achieve this dream."

She added, "Of course, this wouldn’t have been possible without the help and guidance of my parents and as I write this I know how blessed I feel to have them. Special mention to my mother who is some magician, she in all ways is Desi mother who saves every penny and doubles it. Only God and she know how she does it!"

Check out her post here:

Ruhaanika rose to fame after her role as Ruhi in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' She has also appeared in the 2012 soap opera 'Mrs Kaushik Ki Paanch Bahuein.' Ruhanika also had a cameo in the 2014 film 'Jai Ho.'

