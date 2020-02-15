'Yeh Teri Galiyan' Written Update | February 14, 2020: Shan And Devika Get Married

The latest episode of Yeh Teri Galiyan provided the audience members with thrilling entertainment as Devika tried to save Shan from the evil of Akira. Both Devika and Shan can be seen praying for each other to God to protect them from any trouble. But Shan soon senses that Devika is stuck in a worrying situation. Read the complete written update for Yeh Teri Galiyan's episode for February 14, 2020.

Yeh Teri Galiyan's written update - February 14, 2020

At the beginning of the episode, Devika can be seen in a visible mental struggle as she wishes for Shan and Akira to not get married. She prays that on Valentine's Day god should reunite her and Shan in order to begin a new life. As Shan is getting prepared to get married to Akira, he sees a ring lying on the floor and quickly recognizes it to be Devika's ring.

When aware of Devika's presence in the house, Shan becomes restless and everyone becomes worried for Devika as she is nowhere to be seen around. Though Akira tries to divert Shan's attention, she fails to do so and Shan runs to look out for Devika upstairs. After trying to find Devika for a while, Nevi recalls Akira walking out of the storeroom and advises Shan to look in there for her. Shan walks in the storeroom to find Devika lying unconscious on the floor. It is revealed that Akira locked Devika in the storeroom.

Akira loses her calm and tries to attack Devika by picking up a vase. She is quickly stopped by Shan as he uses some strong words against her which visibly hurt her a lot. Both Devika and Shan eventually tie the knot during the end of Valentine's Day 2020 episode of Yeh Teri Galiyan.

Image Courtesy: Still from Yeh Teri Galiyan

