'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Fame Vikram Singh Chauhan & Aditi Sharma Share Farewell Posts

On November 9, 2020, Vikram Singh Chauhan took to his Instagram handle to bid a ‘final goodbye’ to Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka fans. In the post, Vikram thanked his viewers for making his character Roshan special. He added #itsawrap #yjhjk and tagged his co-actor Aditi Sharma.

Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma bid 'final goodbye' to Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka viewers

Also read: Vikram Singh Chauhan & 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Cast Wrap The Show, Shares Party Pictures

In the endearing picture, Vikram and Aditi, all dressed in black, gave adorable pose to the camera. Vikram wore black sherwani while Aditi flaunted her shimmery black lehenga choli. Aditi Sharma commented, “my love for #Roshan will never die. I feel blessed that I worked with a person like you. You’re an amazing person! Best actor! Kindest soul and best costar. My Vikkxxxiii” with crying emoticons and red hearts. A fan commented, “Please come back soon together both of you”. Another one wrote, “Boht yaad ayenge aap dono,” with a crying emoticon and a heart.

Aditi Sharma: Vikram is an amazing costar and even a better friend

Aditi Sharma too shared the same picture and spoke about her experience in the caption. She informed that she waited till the day to post the picture. She further thanked her #fanfam for loving Roshan and Adivik, Star Plus, Gul Khan, and Karishma Jain for pairing her with Vikram. She complimented Vikram for being an amazing costar and an even better friend.

Also read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 15: Rubina Is Plotting Against Roshni

Also read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update October 16: The Sword Warns Aman

The duo shared amazing chemistry which is evident in the picture. The news seemed disheartening to the fans of the popular daily soap Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, which aired on Star Plus from October 2019. The show will be airing its final episode on November 14, 2020, on Diwali.

The stars Vikram Singh Chauhan, who played Aman Junaid Khan, and Aditi Sharma, who played Roshni Ahmed, received love and appreciation from their fans on-screen as well as off-screen. The audience loved the storyline, its execution, and the duo’s chemistry. Besides fans being disheartened by the closure within a year, the show’s cast too showed their disappointment. The show is bidding its goodbye after a successful run of a year with more than 215 episodes.

Image Source: Vikram Singh Chauhan Instagram

Also read: 'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update For October 13: Roshni Plans To Marry Jaadugar Jinn

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.