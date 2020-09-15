'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update September 15: Shayari Finds Out Kaala Jinn's Name

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans got to see Aman and Roshni defeat the Shadow Jinn. The Shadow Jinn also revealed the second letter of Kaala Jinn's name, 'La'. Fans also saw Rehan and Shayari decipher another name in a cave when they were interrupted by Natasha. Read ahead to know what took place in the Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka Sept 15 episode begins with a conversation between Aman and Roshni. Roshni seems concerned that their child Armaan would constantly come in harm's way. Aman tries to make Roshni understand that even though their child is small, he is still a Jinn and is very powerful. The scene then cuts to Shayari and Rehan's scene.

Fans see that the couple is trying to escape the cave they entered but aren't able to. Shayari is also hurt and so is Rehaan. Rehaan's magic is weak and fans see that they are stuck in the cave. The scene then shifts and fans get to see the situation at home. Rubina mentions that nobody can be sure if the child is a Jinn and that they could find out. Rubina starts to perform some magic that would attract a baby Jinn.

After some time, baby Jinn enters the room and starts crying. The baby's sound is so loud that no one in the room is able to bear it. A while later, fans see that baby Armaan also enters the room and baby Jinn proceeds to harm Armaan but is not able to. After the whole fiasco ends, Aman and Roshni decide that they need to find a solution for all of this as they cannot put Armaan in harm's way.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

Meanwhile, Shayari and Rehaan finally escape the cave when they combine their magic together. Shayari and Rehaan find out Kaala Jinn's name but also realise that whosoever says its name will die. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Vikram Singh's Instagram

