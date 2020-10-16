'Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka' Written Update October 16: The Sword Warns Aman

In the last episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka, fans saw Rubina show her evil side after Roshni became Kaala Jinn. She is also seen making a deal with Red Jinn. Read ahead to know what took place in the recent episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka October 16th.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka written update

The latest episode of Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka begins with Roshni and Aman in their bedroom. Roshni sees Aman holding on to a girl and gets very angry. She asks Aman why he is holding a random girl and doubts his intention. Aman seems confused as well and asks Roshni to calm down. He then asks the girl who she is. The girl mentions that she is Aman's sword and adds that she is surprised they don't know her.

Aman then asks her what she is doing here. She says that Aman had called her earlier and she wasn't able to come so she's here now. Aman gets confused and recalls that he never called her. The scene then shifts to Natasha and Rehaan. The two need to get married to each other if they want to regain their original form but Rehaan doesn't want to marry Natasha and is confused. On the other hand, it is revealed that Natasha does want to get married to Rehaan so that she can ruin his family. Even Aman and Roshni don't want Rehaan to get married to Natasha and mention that he is already engaged to Shayari.

Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka latest episode

The scene then shifts to the girl, who is the sword. She feels some bad vibrations coming from Rubina and confronts her about it. Rubina doesn't respond to the girl but instead captures her and puts her in a suitcase. The scene then shifts to the living room. Fans see Natasha and Rehaan getting married. Natasha says 'qubool hai' three times but Rehaan is still confused. Suddenly, fans see Shayari walk in and she breaks a bottle on Rehaan's head. She then scolds Rehaan and mentions that he must have talked to her before doing this. Shayari then reveals Natasha's evil plan and her intent.

In the final scene, Natasha starts fighting with the family and Aman calls his sword. She (the sword) seems very weak and mentions to Aman that someone in this house is against him and disappears. Rubina then gives away the sword to Red Jinn. The episode ends here.

Promo Pic Credit: Shruti Sharma's Instagram

