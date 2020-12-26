'Yeh Jadoo Hai Jinn Ka' Actor Seema Azmi Recalls Her Experience With Late Actor Om Puri

Chak De! India fame Seema Azmi recalls her experience with late actor Om Puri in his last film Omprakash Zindabad which released recently in theatres on December 18, 2020. The film is produced by Khalid Kidwai and directed by Ranjeet Gupta. The film features Om Puri, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Jagdeep, Ishtiyak Khan and Zakir Hussain in the essential roles.

Further, Seema Azmi, Shweta Bhardwaj, Ram Sethi and Rajkumar Kanaujia can be seen in the supporting roles. Seema Azmi has also appeared in popular daily soaps such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Du 3 and Yeh Jadoo Hai Jinn Ka.

Seema Azmi feels fortunate to work with the late actor Om Puri

Opening up about her role, Seema shared, "I played one of the key characters in this film as I play the wife of the main protagonist. She belongs from a very poor family but a very dignified lady. It's a very powerful role which leaves her imprint on everyone. She is an ideal woman."

On sharing about her experience with Om Puri, Seema said, "I'm very grateful to be the part of this film especially working with Om Puri ji, Kulbhushan and Jagdeep ji. I really got to spend quality of time with Om Puri ji on set. When we were shooting in Lucknow whenever we used to get time, Om ji and we all especially NSD graduates used to have food together and spent fun time all together".

"I got to learn a lot of things from Om ji. I feel fortunate to be very dearest to him and learn so closely from him. He is a phenomenal actor, an international star but at the same time, he was very humble and down to earth. We really enjoyed eating cuisines from Lucknow and Om ji used to bring a variety of cuisines for us. He was very fond of eating".

She further added, "Even Kulbhushan is a very humble person and exceptional actor. I'm happy that the film finally releasing. I want the audience to watch this film as it is a very relevant political satire and no film is outdated. The story is really interesting and eventful and at the same time such legendary and exceptional actors will be seen together."

