Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 April 2021 Written Update: Kartik Asks Sirat To Marry Him

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 April 2021 episode starts with Kartik and Sirat arguing with each other. Kartik tells her that Kairav needs her. Sirat responds to him that now he will make her stepmother, instead of a duplicate. On the other hand, at home, Riya goes to Nani and asks where Sirat is. Nani asks Riya to tell her what the matter is.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 1 April Written Update

Riya says that Sirat wants Kartik badly. Nani tells her that she won’t tolerate any bad-mouthing about Sirat. Riya tells her that Sirat is coming between her and Kartik’s wedding. She further adds that she is quiet but Manish won’t tolerate it.

Meanwhile, in the boxing ring, Sirat tells Kartik that he is taking advantage of her, he responds that he can never do such a thing with her or Naira. Kartik tells her that only two people in his life are important to him- Naira and his son, Kairav. He further adds that he has already lost Naira and doesn’t want to lose his son. Sirat tells him that she doesn’t wish to marry anyone. Kartik tells Kairav has realised that she is not her mother but wishes that Sirat stays by his side. Kartik asks Sirat to think about him and make a decision.

Riya sees Manish coming and starts her drama. She says Kartik and Sirat are nowhere to be found. Suwarna asks Riya not to worry about such things but she says she is worried if Kartik will take a step further and marry Sirat already. Manish tells her that he will never talk to him if he marries Sirat. He asks Suwarna to call him and ask him about his whereabouts.

Kartik tells that they can fake the marriage in front of everyone, Sirat will not have to get him married and even he can live peacefully with Naira’s memories. She denies and leaves. She returns to the outhouse and tells Nani that they won’t live there anymore. Sirat tells that Kartik has done so many things for them but she cannot marry him.

Kartik, too, returns home. He apologises to Manish for his behaviour earlier. He then apologises to Riya and tells her that Manish misunderstood the conversation and thought about their marriage. He tells her that it will never happen. Manish asks who he would marry. Kartik tells him that he will only marry again for his kids. He tells that currently, he doesn’t want to marry anyone. Later, Kairav goes to meet Sirat and hugs her.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode