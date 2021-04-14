Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 April 2021 Written Update: Sirat Keeps Gangaur Fast

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 April 2021 episode starts with Sirat asking Dadi to let Sheela and Nanko stay in the outhouse with them. She tells that Manish has asked Sheela to stay in the guest room and that she cannot go against his decision. Dadi further asks Sirat to prepare for the Ganguar festival the next day. She worries and asks about it. Dadi tells yes and asks Sirat to keep fast for it. Sirat thinks about Ranveer, while Kartik thinks about Naira.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 13 April Written Update

Sirat thinks about the time when she kept Gangaur fast for Ranveer and how he left her alone. She doesn’t even know if he thought about her at all. Furthermore, Ranveer makes all the girls wear shoes and remembers gifting shoes to Sirat when her shoes were torn. He asks the girls to play well and looks at his company’s name, which reads SSC- Sirat’s Sports Company.

Meanwhile, Sirat agrees to keep the fast. Dadi tells that they will be making God’s idol in the evening. Kartik tells Sirat if she is not comfortable with keeping Ganguar fast then it’s alright, he can handle the situation. But Sirat tells him that she will fast for her family and his family’s happiness. Kartik responds that it is not necessary to keep fast as their marriage will just be an agreement. She tells him that they have agreed to marry in front of their family, thus they will have to do all the rituals with them.

In the later scene, one can see Ranveer getting Chandan’s call. He talks to him about his pain when Chandan asks him to forget about his past. Ranveer responds that he can never forget Sirat. Chandan asks him to find Sirat. Ranveer recollects Sirat texting him that she doesn’t want to see his face. Ranveer tells Chandan that he doesn’t want to do so.

Moreover, Gayu and Suwarna make God’s idol. Sirat shares a trick with them and makes the idol. Meanwhile, Ranveer asks a man if he got the clay to make God’s idol. The man responds that God’s idol is only made by females and not males. Ranveer asks the man to give him the clay as he will make the idol and keep the fast for his love. At home, Suwarna tells that they are watching Sirat making the idol in her style. Sirat thinks that she will make a new idol and make a fresh start.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode