Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 April 2021 Written Update: Kartik To Gift Something To Sirat

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 April 2021 episode starts with Suwarna noticing Kartik and complimenting him. In return, Kartik also compliments her that she is looking stunning and Manish might end up having a heart attack seeing her. Kartik remembers Kairav complimenting Naira. Suwarna tells that since Kartik is now getting married to Sirat, he should respect her and also give love. Kartik asks her what he can do for her. She asks him to gift something which shows that she is important in his life to Sirat. He agrees to the suggestion.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 14 April Written Update

In the later scene, Sirat can be seen making God’s idol. Nani gestures to her to stay calm. Riya enters and tells that even she wishes to keep the Gangaur fast for her future husband. Kartik helps Sirat to make the idol, and further recollects helping Naira do the same. Meanwhile, Ranveer, too, makes God’s idol and recollects helping Sirat to make one. Remembering those moments, Ranveer starts crying.

At home, Kartik asks Luv to suggest him a few sports brands. He tells that there is an amazing brand name, SSC and that he may buy the boxing gloves and shoes from the company. Kartik finds the brand’s number and asks if they can deliver the gloves and shoes. The manager tells that they sell their things in wholesale and not individually.

Furthermore, Sirat asks Kartik to dance with her, but he denies it. Sirat tells him that they have done a lot for Kairav and that they can at least dance for him now. The duo comes together to dance. Sheela notices Sirat’s happiness and wonders how she can be happy. She thinks that something negative should happen to her. Later, Sirat loses her balance and falls near God’s idol. She begins worrying, while Kartik calms her down and tells her that the idol is fine and asks her not to worry about it. Meanwhile, Ranveer asks his manager to help him with the number of the person who wishes to gift gloves and shoes as the Gangaur gift. He thinks he may not be able to gift Sirat but he can help someone fulfill his wish at least.

Image Source: A still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest episode