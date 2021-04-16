Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 April 2021 Written Update: Sirat Loves Kartik's Gift

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 April 2021 episode starts with Ranveer speaking to Kartik over a call and informing him that they will be accepting his single order because his order is lovely. He tells him that they value feelings over their business. Kartik expresses his gratitude, while Ranveer asks the size and for whom the gift is. Kartik replies that it is for his fiancée and further adds that he will be sending the address where he can deliver the items.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 15 April Written Update

Ranveer informs that he will go and deliver and further asks what name should be written on the delivery package. But Kartik asks him to send the package and that he will write on his own. Meanwhile, Sheela says that she wants to celebrate the festival and asks if there is any jewellery for her to wear. Suwarna responds positively and gets a saree and pieces of jewellery for her. Sheela says that it is fine and when Suwarna leaves, she sees Riya. Riya asks her if Mukesh had told her anything about the guy.

Sheela leaves without responding. Riya says that Kartik and Sirat’s Gangaur rituals are happening and that she will ruin it for them. Kartik enters the outhouse. Nani informs that Sirat’s mother will be applying the tikka to Kartik to keep the evil eye at bay. Suwarna tells her that she only should apply it, even Kartik begins to urge Nani to do the rituals. Nani finishes all the rituals, while Kartik feeds a sweet to Sirat, Vansh and Kairav. Riya tells Shella that they are just left watching this, to which Sheela responds that only Mukesh can do something.

When Sirat is looking at the idols, Kartik enters. Sirat tells him that she loves looking at the idols but Kartik responds that she is lying and sitting there because she is afraid the idols might break. Kartik tells her to stop finding reasons to be sad. Sirat retorts that sadness follows her everywhere and she asks him how it feels when something is ruined at the last minute. Kartik remembers Naira’s tragic death.

Kartik tells her that even though Naira was so close to him, he couldn’t save her. He asks her that even she would fear something inside. She reveals her fears, saying that life will snatch things she cherishes from her. Meanwhile, Ranveer reaches the Goenka mansion and Kartik asks Sirat to go outside and check if someone has arrived. He acts as if his leg has got numb. He hopes that Sirat loves the gift. Sirat opens the gate and tells Kartik to come out. She gets the gift and tells her it’s her first love, Mr Gloveshwar.

