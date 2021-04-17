'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' 16 April 2021 Written Update: Sirat Is Grateful To Kartik

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 April 2021 episode starts with Dadi and Nani praying together. Ranveer calls Kartik to inform him that he has delivered the package to their guard and further asks him if he received it. Kartik says yes and that his fiancée loved it. Ranveer wishes he could witness the joy on her face. Sirat signals that she wants to thank Ranveer. Kartik asks him to speak to Sirat. Unfortunately, the call gets disconnected and Ranveer thinks Kartik is the one who deserves her gratitude and not him.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 16 April written update

At Goenka’s home, Sheela tells Dadi that she will take care of her and give her a massage with a discount. Dadi asks Suwarna to get Sirat as she will do her massage. She sees Sirat coming and starts with her acting that she has some pain in her hand, but she doesn’t care about her sorrows. When Sheela leaves, Sirat asks Nani what she was doing. Nani responds that it’s her acting. Sirat tells that Sheela keeps on troubling everyone. Nani sees the gift and asks her about it. Sirat tells that Kartik gifted her.

Suwarna asks Kartik if he gave something to Sirat. Kartik tells that he gave her first love- boxing gloves and shoes. She responds that Sirat is happy with Kartik’s gift. Dadi tells Kartik that he should have gifted her a piece of jewellery instead of gloves and shoes. Sirat tells that the gift is from a very popular brand and adds that she is grateful to Kartik for being thoughtful,

Meanwhile, Chandan tells Ranveer that his family is migrating to Udaipur. Ranveer is shocked and says that he cannot see the face and needs to leave before they enter. Chandan tells that Chauhan will be standing up for elections in Udaipur, to which Ranveer is quick to reply that Chauhan always wins with his fair and unfair games. He adds that he forgive his family for what he did and says that their one decision ruined his life.

In the later scenes, Sirat notices a rose and yellow paper and remembers Ranveer give her the gift the same way. She thinks Kartik gifted her and she should not be thinking about Ranveer. She should move on, even if it hurts her internally. Kairav tells everyone that they can have the idol painting competition and whoever wins will receive a gift from him. Dadi asks Kartik and Sirat to do the pooja. Kartik gets stunned to see Sirat’s outfit.

